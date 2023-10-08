3 best Honkai Star Rail characters to get in rerun for Memory of Chaos

One of the most challenging content in Honkai Star Rail, especially for many endgame players, is the Memory of Chaos. This tower-style game mode becomes more brutal as you clear each floor. From bosses who can one-shot your team to mobs delaying the challenge timer by quite a lot, it can be frustrating if you lack proper units in the game.

Version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail is only a few days away. This patch will bring us an old friend, the five-star hunt character Seele, in her first rerun banner since her debut during the game's launch. HoYoverse has made one thing evident with its decision: old units will gradually receive rerun banners as time passes.

Let's review some of the old characters and see how important they can be in helping you clear the Memory of Chaos.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters from rerun banners to complete Memory of Chaos

1) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is a Stellaron Hunter, a menace to the Interstellar Peace Corporation, and a famed hacker in the galaxy. Plus, she debuffs enemies and loves playing video games. Who wouldn't want such a girl? She is one of Honkai Star Rail's most powerful support characters. Her arsenal centers around mono-element team composition and tearing down foes' defenses.

She is a Quantum Nihility unit and arguably the best debuffer in the game. Silver Wolf's skill allows her to plant an elemental weakness of the same element as one of your party members. Because this weakness is random, using characters with the same elements is often better. Her ultimate also lowers opponents' defense and causes massive quantum damage. She can also reduce an opponent's assault, defense, or speed.

Silver Wolf is undoubtedly one of the best five-star units present in the game. Her abilities make her a valuable asset in the Memory of Chaos, where enemies have better defenses. Her skill to implant weaknesses and reduce speed and attack is also of great value.

2) Luocha

Elegant, dashing and suave. When you see the intergalactic blonde merchant roaming the streets of Xianzhou Luofu, these three words might pop into your head. Going by Luocha, this man is well-versed in medicines and carries a coffin. He says he is just a simple trader, but is that all there is to him?

Luocha is Honkai Star Rail's second five-star abundance character, and his element is that of the imaginary. Abundance units are healers in the game, but this character does more than that. As an Abundance unit, he provides the most potent healing in the game and removes debuffs from allies. His kit's best and most vital part is that he automatically heals allies whose health falls below 50 percent. This effect is triggered every two turns and does not consume skill points.

That's not all. The second part of his kit is his talent, Cycle of Life. When he gains two stacks of Abyss Flower, he deploys a field that will heal allies when they attack; the entire squad shares this healing effect. When Luocha heals or uses his Ultimate, Abyss Flowers accumulate. His ultimate is also one of the finest in the game since it deals imaginary damage to enemies while removing whatever buffs they have.

Luocha is relatively easy to build, and is undoubtedly the best abundance character in the game. He can fit into any team and will be an essential asset if you struggle to survive in the game's more challenging endgame content.

3) Fu Xuan

Lady Fu Xuan is the Master Diviner of Xianzhou Luofu. Don't make fun of her height as she can effectively stop your adversaries from bullying you. Despite being short, this elegant young lady plays a big part in the Xianzhou story of Honkai Star Rail. Fu Xuan debuted as a playable character in the game's recent patch of version 1.3.

Fu Xuan is a five-star preservation unit with Quantum as her element. She is unique in that, unlike the other preservation characters, she lessens the damage taken by your team rather than shielding it. In doing so, she causes herself harm instead. But don't worry; her talent heals her if her own health goes below 50 percent. Her skill is also one of the most unique in Honkai Star Rail, as it increases allies' HP and crit rate for three turns. She also increases the teams' effect resistance.

Fu Xuan is an absolute powerhouse of a character. If you still do not have her, try to get her, as her banner will be over in a few more days with the end of Honkai Star Rail's current version. Fu Xuan is a worthy unit who deserves your Stellar Jades, and if you cannot obtain her now, get her in her rerun. Her skill set enables her to assist your team in surviving the Memory of Chaos.

As one can say, this list did not cover any DPS units. Support characters are scarce in Honkai Star Rail. There are a lot of damage dealers, and some are often getting power crept quite early. However, the lack of many support characters makes them more preferable to obtain during a rerun banner.