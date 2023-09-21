Is Fu Xuan a must-pull in Honkai Star Rail?

With the release of the second banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, Fu Xuan has arrived as a 5-star character from the Quantum element. Also known as Master Diviner, she is one of the prominent individuals from the Xianzhou Luofu faction. After multiple appearances in the main questline, she has finally debuted as a playable unit that treads on the Preservation Path to extend her unique protective abilities on allies.

With a powerful tanking potential, she has stepped into the strong character lineup that influences the meta. However, players are wondering if they should prioritize summoning her from the current banner.

Hence this article explores everything about Fu Xuan to determine whether she is a must-pull in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How good is Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Fu Xuan can sustain an entire team during battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan has the ability to mitigate allies’ damage, which sets her apart as a powerful tank in Honkai Star Rail. Her gameplay mechanics revolve around soaking up damage from her entire team, helping them sustain any incoming attack. She can later self-heal via her passive to make a comeback in the battle.

Fu Xuan’s skill, "Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts," is a powerful tool as it activates the Matrix of Prescience. Alongside mitigating damage, she activates the effect to boost allies’ HP and CRIT Rate, doubling as a support unit in the game.

That said, the CRIT buff can greatly help DPS characters to be more consistent in the battle, especially when they unleash raw elemental damage. Blade is one of the best characters to use with Fu Xuan, as he can also utilize the HP bonus to strengthen his attacks.

Blade can greatly benefit from Fu Xuan's abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides that, most healers in Honkai Star Rail can take advantage of her health boost to amplify their restorative effect. In fact, her banner features Lynx, an accessible Abundance character who can deliver massive health restoration when paired with the Master Diviner.

Furthermore, Fu Xuan’s fourth ascension passive lets her heal the entire team every time she uses her Ultimate. All in all, she has a massive arsenal of defensive abilities. This makes her highly versatile as a Preservation unit that can easily overshadow the likes of March 7th and Gepard.

Is Fu Xuan a must-pull character in Honkai Star Rail?

Considering how powerful Fu Xuan can be across multiple teams, she is definitely a 5-star unit worth going for in the current banner.

However, keep in mind that no character is a "must-pull" so far. Although she can be useful depending on the team you are using, summoning her should not be a priority by any means.

This is especially true if you have a powerful defensive unit like Gepard or Luocha in your account. In such cases, it is better to skip Fu Xuan and save your precious Stellar Jades to snag any upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail.