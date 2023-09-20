Should you pull Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail? Pull value and team role explained

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is now live, featuring Fu Xuan on the limited banner. The Master Diviner has been added to the game as a 5-star Quantum character. She treads on the Preservation Path to activate damage mitigation effects that protect allies from incoming attacks. With a bunch of unique moves at her disposal, she has set foot in the meta as a powerful tank.

Fu Xuan is an iconic character who has appeared in Xianzhou Luofu’s questline on multiple occasions, and fans have been anticipating her arrival for quite some time now. With her release, many players are wondering whether she is worth summoning under the current banner.

This article explores Fu Xuan’s team role and kit to determine her pull value on Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Fu Xuan’s team role and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Fu Xuan has access to a wide range of abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

As an HP scaling Preservation character, Fu Xuan brings forth her powerful protective abilities to excel as a tank across various team setups in Honkai Star Rail. She can also increase the HP of all allies, allowing them to sustain a few extra hits from the enemy. Coupled with her CRIT Rate boosts, she doubles as a support unit.

Here are Fu Xuan's abilities and everything she has to offer in the battle.

Basic ATK : Deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy.

: Deals Quantum DMG to a single enemy. Skill : Activates Matrix of Prescience on every other ally, distributing 65% of their damage taken to Fu Xuan for three turns. While affected by the Matrix of Prescience, allies gain the Knowledge Effect, which increases their HP and CRIT Rate.

: Activates Matrix of Prescience on every other ally, distributing 65% of their damage taken to Fu Xuan for three turns. While affected by the Matrix of Prescience, allies gain the Knowledge Effect, which increases their HP and CRIT Rate. Ultimate: Unleashes Quantum DMG on all enemies and obtains a trigger count for the HP restore effect granted by her Talent.

Fu Xuan's kit is heavily geared to protect her entire team during combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Talent : Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team, reducing their damage taken when Fu Xuan is active during combat. Additionally, an HP restore effect is triggered when Fu Xuan’s health falls below 50%, which restores her HP based on her missing health. It consumes a trigger count, and she can have a maximum of two stacks of it.

: Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team, reducing their damage taken when Fu Xuan is active during combat. Additionally, an HP restore effect is triggered when Fu Xuan’s health falls below 50%, which restores her HP based on her missing health. It consumes a trigger count, and she can have a maximum of two stacks of it. Technique: Activates a barrier blocking for 20 seconds that blocks enemy attacks, preventing the ream from entering battle. When the shield is active, Fu Xuan automatically activates the Matrix of Prescience for two turns after entering the battle.

In addition to these movesets, Fu Xuan's fourth ascension passive heals all allies after she uses her Ultimate. Her sixth ascension also unlocks the Liuren, the Sexagenary trace, which allows allies to resist all crowd control when the Matrix of Prescience is active.

Should you summon Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Overall, Fu Xuan is a powerful 5-star unit worth summoning in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. She is versatile enough to work with any character, especially when their kit scales on HP. Hence, she appears to be one of the strongest support units for Blade, as he can utilize her HP boost and other aspects of her abilities.

Fu Xuan is almost immortal during battle due to her powerful self-healing ability triggers before she gets critical. Additionally, her CRIT Rate boost also offers consistency to all DPS units that unleash raw damage on enemies.

The Master Diviner is certainly one of the strongest F2P releases in the game, boasting an easy-to-build character design. However, pulling her from the latest banner is completely up to your discretion and requirements.