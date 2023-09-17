Every upcoming Honkai Star Rail character after Fu Xuan, as per leaks

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is right around the corner, and it will feature Fu Xuan as a brand-new playable character. While the community has been waiting for her debut, leaks regarding various future characters have been making the news. In fact, some credible sources have shared assets and other information about all the units for the next two patches.

This article takes a closer look at every character expected to be released after Fu Xuan.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Which characters will be released after Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

Quite a few 4-star and 5-star units in Honkai Star Rail have been data-mined to appear after Fu Xuan’s debut. Notably, some of their promotional art has been shared by HoYoverse; however, their in-game release has yet to be officially confirmed.

Here is a glimpse of all the leaked characters from the v1.4 and 1.5 updates:

Every leaked character for version 1.4

Jingliu (5-star)

(5-star) Topaz and Numby (5-star)

(5-star) Guinaifen (4-star)

All the above Honkai Star Rail 1.4 characters have official artwork shared by HoYoverse in their latest drip-marketing campaign.

Jingliu, in particular, has also appeared in the title on multiple occasions and was featured in a cinematic trailer titled Animated Short: A Flash. Besides that, she has been confirmed to be an Ice character that treads on the Destruction Path to unleash both AoE and single-target attacks.

As for Topaz and Numby, they have yet to receive any screen time. The duo is set to join the Fire Roster as DPS that can launch single-target follow-up attacks on enemies, following the Hunt Path.

The 4-star on the list, Guinaifen, will also be a Fire unit going forward, except she is associated with the Nihility Path.

Every leaked character for version 1.5

Argenti (5-star)

(5-star) HuoHuo (5-star)

(5-star) Hanya (4-star)

Recent leaks have hinted that the specified characters are expected to feature in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. Not much information is available about them, as the officials have yet to share their artwork.

Expand Tweet

However, leaks report that Argenti will be a Physical character from the Erudition Path with the unique energy consumption ability to amplify his damage output.

In contrast, HuoHuo is expected to join the Wind roster as an Abundance character that provides buffs and healing for a few turns.

Lastly, Hanya appears to be a Harmony character from the Physical element that can recover Skill Point while granting ATK and SPD buffs to allies.