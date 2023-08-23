Leaks surrounding Honkai Star Rail 1.4 have emerged online for quite some time, suggesting the presence of two new 5-star characters. These were ultimately revealed to be Topaz and Jingliu - along with another 4-star character, Guinaifen. They were all confirmed via a series of official tweets from developer HoYoverse, but further information regarding their availability still remains unknown.

A new leak from Twitter (also called X) user hsr_stuff2 has listed the character launch schedules for Honkai Star Rail 1.4, which are detailed below.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaked character banners, with schedules

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is expected to arrive on October 11, 2023, a few days after the end of version 1.3. Assuming version 1.4 will also extend for 42 days, it will be divided into the following two phases:

Phase 1 : Jingliu (5-star, Destruction/Ice), Tingyun, Qingque and Sampo (4-stars)

: Jingliu (5-star, Destruction/Ice), Tingyun, Qingque and Sampo (4-stars) Phase 2 : Topaz (5–star, Hunt/Fire), Sushang and Luka (4-stars)

: Topaz (5–star, Hunt/Fire), Sushang and Luka (4-stars) Phase 2: Guinaifen (4-star, Nihility/Fire)

Each phase is expected to last approximately 21 days. As such, Jingliu is expected to debut on October 11, while Topaz and Guinaifen could be made available on November 1.

Additional information regarding the featured 5-star Light Cones has also been leaked and includes the following:

Phase 1 : Memories of Past

: Memories of Past Phase 2: Only Silence Remains

These Light Cones are expected to be made available simultaneously along with their respective characters.

Leaked gameplay details for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 characters

Players can refer to the following series of leaks to gain additional insight into the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters. The posts detail idle animations, skills, and ultimate moves for Jingliu, Topaz, and Guinaifen.

It should be noted that this information is supplied by parties unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it is highly subject to change upon final release. For more Honkai Star Rail news, leaks, and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.