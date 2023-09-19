Fu Xuan, the newest character in Honkai Star Rail, is set to release on September 20. She is a Quantum character treading on the Path of Preservation, excelling in tanking damage dealt by her adversaries on the battlefield. The players who are saving up their resources might wonder what are the best teams for her.

This article discusses the best lineups for the Master Diviner in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Three best teams for Fu Xuan In Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

Tingyun+Kafka+Sampo+Fu Xuan

A team featuring Kafka, Sampo, Tingyun, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS - Lightning, Nihility)

Sampo (Sub DPS - Wind, Nihility)

Tingyun (Support - Lightning, Harmony)

Fu Xuan (Tank - Quantum, Preservation)

This team composition of Honkai Star Railo 1.3 focuses on Kafka and Sampo dealing colossal amounts of damage to the enemies on the battlefield. Fu Xuan aids them by tanking the damage dealt to them.

Tingyun simultaneously provides buffs to Kafka and Sampo, and both vaporize their opponents by dealing DoT (Damage over Time).

Additionally, Tingyun's ultimate generates energy for Kafka, allowing her to use Ultimate often and deal more damage.

Fu Xuan tanks all incoming damage from the enemies to ensure Kafka and Sampo stay alive on the battlefield.

Blade+Fu Xuan+Dan Heng+Silver Wolf

A team featuring Blade, Dan Heng, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS - Wind, Destruction)

Dan Heng (Sub DPS - Wind, Hunt)

Silver Wolf (Support - Quantum, Nihility)

Fu Xuan (Tank - Quantum, Preservation)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Blade and Dan Heng defeating enemies together. Silver Wolf aids them by de-buffing their enemies.

Blade is the main DPS of the team, and he does massive amounts of damage, while Dan Heng aids him from behind, dealing significant amounts of damage.

Silver Wolf assists them by de-buffing their opponents, causing them to take more damage from Blade and Dam Heng.

Fu Xuan stands in front and absorbs any incoming damage on the battlefield to ensure everyone stays alive.

Fu Xuan+Bronya+Serval+Jing Yuan

A team featuring Jing Yuan, Serval, Bronya, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan (Main DPS - Lightning, Erudition)

Serval (Sub DPS - Lightning, Erudition)

Bronya (Support - Wind, Harmony)

Fu Xuan (Tank - Quantum, Preservation)

This team focuses on dealing massive amounts of AoE (Area of Effect) damage to the adversaries. Fu Xuan makes sure everyone survives on the battlefield.

Jing Yuan and Serval deal abnormal damage together and defeat their opponents. Bronya buffs their CRIT DMG and ATK from the back lines, allowing them to deal more damage to their opponents.

While everyone is fighting, the Master Diviner soaks up the damage enemies deal.