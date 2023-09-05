5 best units to pair with Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Fu Xuan is an upcoming Quantum element character following the path of preservation. She is an adequate tank to keep her team topped up on health, thanks to her HP-based skill. The blunt Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission has many unique and exciting team setups that can help bring out the best in her.

Fu Xuan is versatile and can fit in with any team, courtesy of her unique skill set. However, certain characters will bring out her full potential. It would be wise, for example, to include the Master Diviner in a team full of Quantum characters to make a Mono-Quantum lineup.

The following article will cover the five best characters to pair with Fu Xuan in the upcoming patch 1.3.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Silverwolf, Seele, Lynx, and other best characters to pair with Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

1) Silver Wolf

Silverwolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf, a member of the Stellaron Hunters and a "genius hacker," can tamper with the data of reality since she is skilled at “aether editing." She is a Quantum element character following the path of Nihility. Due to her ability to hack, she can put weakness bugs on enemies in-game.

When Silverwolf hits enemies with her skill, there is a "75% base chance to add a random weakness of an ally’s Type to the target enemy," which also decreases the enemy’s DMG RES to that Weakness Type by 20% for the next two turn(s). As Fu Xuan is a Quantum element character, Silverwolf will have a great synergy with her.

2) Seele

Seele (Image via HoYoverse

Seele is a high-spirited and important member of the Wildfire (underworld organization of Belobog). She is one of the strongest Quantum characters you can get in Honkai Star Rail, thanks to her high DMG output and speed buff.

Her basic attack deals Quantum damage equal to 50%-110% of Seele's attack on a single target. While her skill (Sheathed Blade) gives a damage output of 110%-242% of Seele ATK on a single target, it also buffs Seele with SPD +25% for the next two turn(s). Her ultimate (Butterfly Flurry) deals massive damage of 255 to 442% of Seele ATK on a single enemy.

When Seele pairs up with Fu Xuan, she will be a DPS who can't be touched, thanks to Fu Xuan's tanking ability while shielding and healing her teammates.

3) Bronya

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya Rand, the commander of the Silvermane Guards and the current Supreme Guardian (19th) of Belobog, originates from the underworld orphanage along with Seele. Later, she was adopted by the Supreme Guardian Cocolia (previous Supreme Guardian). Bronya can increase the ATK% of her allies, and her skill set allows her teammates to gain turns and increase damage.

She can be a solid support in any team comp. She does wind damage from 50% to 140 % ATK to a single enemy while dispelling debuff from an ally. She can forward an action of an ally by 100% and increase their DMG by 36% to 90% for one turn. Bronya can be a huge support for Fu Xuan by dispelling her debuff as she is a tank and will be on the frontline of receiving most attacks and debuffs.

4) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade, a Stellaron Hunter, abandoned his corporeal self to be a blade. A skilled swordsman with a strong self-healing ability, he swore loyalty to Destiny’s Slave (the founder and leader of Stellaron Hunters). The advantage of having Blade on the team is that he strengthens his normal attacks while allowing his allies to accumulate skill points throughout the fight, adding flexibility for future strategies.

Blade deals more damage when he loses health, while his passive, which is self-healing, keeps him alive but barely. In this team comp, Fu Xuan can provide him and the allies a shield from her ultimate, which lasts 20 seconds and can block all enemy attacks. During this period, allies will not enter battle while being attacked. This is one of the main reasons to pair her with Blade.

5) Lynx

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynx is a four-star healer who is also of Quantum element and will appear on the same banner as Fu Xuan. Most teams need a healer in the late-game phase, and her being a Quantum element character works out very well. Lynx can heal her entire party at once while debuffing the enemies.

Lynx's skill, Salted Camping Cans, applies Survival Response to an ally and can increase their max HP by 5% of Lynx’s max HP + 90. Moreover, if the ally character is on the path of Destruction or Preservation, the chances of them getting attacked increase. This will be helpful as Fu Xuan can be put on the front line of receiving all the damage.