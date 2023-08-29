The upcoming version 1.3 update for Honkai Star Rail features plenty of upcoming in-game content. In particular, the two new 5-star characters - Fu Xuan and Imbibitor Lunae, are of great interest. Of these two, Fu Xuan has drawn considerably more following, owing to her unique personality and design. She was first introduced during version 1.0 of the game, at the start of the Xianzhou Luofu quest.

Players can find a breakdown of the character’s lore, release date, and associated voice actors in the rest of the article.

All you need to know about Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

The Official in-game description of Fu Xuan states:

"The head of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage. Using her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan calculates the Xianzhou's route and predicts the fortune of future events. She firmly believes that everything she does is the "best solution" for the situation. Fu Xuan is waiting for the general's promised "abdication." However, that day still seems... very far away."

Fu Xuan is the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu as well as a member of its Six Charioteers. She uses the powers of Divination to predict future events, charting a course for the betterment of the Luofu and its citizens.

Further information regarding her past still remains unknown, except for the fact that she received her “third eye” at a very young age and struggled with her powers until quite recently.

This master sage is a 5-star Quantum character following the Path of The Nihility. Fu Xuan is built as a defensive unit, reducing both the damage and debuffs received by the party.

When will Fu Xuan be released?

Fu Xuan is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2023. She arrives with the 4-star character Lynx during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.3’s Stellar Warp banner. As such, players wishing to summon her must wait until the Imbibitor Lunae banner ends.

Who are the Voice Actors for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Sarah Wiedenheft and Itou Miku (Images via Planet Comicon)

Fu Xuan is voiced by the following voice actors:

English : Sarah Wiedenheft voices Fu Xuan in the English dub of the game. She is well-regarded for her roles in anime such as Black Clover and Chainsaw Man.

: Sarah Wiedenheft voices Fu Xuan in the English dub of the game. She is well-regarded for her roles in anime such as Black Clover and Chainsaw Man. Japanese : Itou Miku voices Fu Xuan in the Japanese dub. Itou Miku is known for her prior roles in Spy Classroom and The [email protected] Million Live.

: Itou Miku voices Fu Xuan in the Japanese dub. Itou Miku is known for her prior roles in Spy Classroom and The [email protected] Million Live. Chinese : Hualing voices the character in the Chinese dub of Honkai Star Rail.

: Hualing voices the character in the Chinese dub of Honkai Star Rail. Korean: Lee Ji-hyeon voices the character in the Korean dub.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2023. This version update brings with it new quests and several quality-of-life improvements. Players can refer to our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section for more information.