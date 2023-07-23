Top 5 characters to avoid with Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

With the recent banner release, Blade has finally emerged as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. He has joined the Wind roster as a 5-star DPS that can unleash massive AoE damage by treading on the Destruction Path. While most of his movesets have a straightforward design, they have HP-based scaling, which makes him a unique character in the title.

Although the Stellaron Hunter is placed at the top of every v1.2 tier list, his synergy with a limited number of characters poses a major challenge when setting up a synergic team composition. Additionally, quite a few units are counterproductive to Blade’s movesets, and it is best to avoid them in his setup.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the 5 characters to avoid with Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

5) Tingyun

Tingyun increases an ally's ATK for few turns (Image via HoYoverse)

As an accessible Harmony character, Tingyun takes the spot of a dedicated buffer across multiple setups in the late-game activities of Honkai Star Rail. She can provide damage amplification and energy regeneration, which are valuable attributes for most DPS in the game.

Blade is an exception in that matter, since her ATK boost is rendered useless by his HP-scaling abilities. Although he can use the DMG boost from Tingyun, the energy regeneration does not bring much to the table, given that his Ultimate has a low energy cost.

4) Asta

Asta is an inadequate support for Blade in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Tinyun, Asta is another 4-star buffer used across various teams as she can increase the ATK and the SPD of the entire team. She can also double as a sub-DPS since her Fire application is extremely strong at breaking enemy toughness.

Despite her unparalleled versatility, Asta’s buffs are insignificant to Blade's overall abilities. In fact, she is the most avoided support for the Stellaron Hunter, and most players prefer to use Pela instead in his F2P teams.

3) Arlan

Arlan relies on losing HP to deal damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Arlan and Blade rely on losing HP to inflict immense damage on enemies. However, the former has to remain in low health to shine in the battle. Hence, using them together hinders the survivability of the entire team unless you over-invest in healers to keep them alive.

A few Honkai Star Rail enemies have nuking mechanics that can be fatal to them if they remain at low HP. While Blade can survive the incoming attacks with his terrific self-healing properties, Arlan will likely remain vulnerable throughout the combat phase.

2) March 7th

March 7th's shields prevents Blade from obtaining Charge stacks (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade unleashes an AoE follow up attack after acquiring five Charge stacks, which are accumulated every time he loses HP. It serves as one of his primary sources of damage, and anything that protects him from an incoming attack limits the number of stacks he can acquire.

Hence, March 7th is one of the 4-star characters to avoid with Blade in Honkai Star Rail, as she generates strong shields for an ally, mitigating any incoming damage. It will certainly reduce his stack generation, lowering his overall combat efficiency.

1) Gepard

Gepard generates shields for the entire team (Image via HoYoverse)

The captain of the Silvermane Guard, Gepard treads on the Preservation Path to be a dedicated tank in Honkai Star Rail. He generates massive shields for the entire team, mitigating any damage received by allies.

Similar to March 7th, Gepard will also prevent Blade from stacking up his follow-up attack charges, which will reduce his damage potential.

Needless to say, Fire Trailblazer is the only shielder that synergizes with the Stellaron Hunter as of version 1.2. Despite generating consistent barriers, it is much weaker compared to the specified units.