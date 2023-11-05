Honkai Star Rail Huohuo: Release date, warp countdown, VAs, abilities and pull value

Honkai Star Rail's soon-to-arrive 1.5 update features Huohuo as a pliable 5-star unit from the Wind element. She is set to release in the first banner phase, which is expected to go live with the official update.

Huohuo, a follower of the Abundance Path, brings forth powerful abilities in the battle to be a dedicated healer for various team compositions. Given that she will be a coveted support in the game, fans will be interested in learning more.

This article includes a countdown to track Huohuo’s debut for those planning to summon her from the upcoming banner. Details about voice actors, abilities, and pull value are also provided.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo’s release date

HoYoverse has yet to make an official announcement regarding Huohuo’s warp release. However, she is expected to debut on November 15, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8), following the ongoing banner schedule.

Notably, the v1.5 update will be released on November 14, 2023, on American servers due to the difference in time zones. In that case, refer to the countdown below, which actively tracks the time remaining until her debut.

Huohuo's voice actors in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing Huohuo's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo and the heliobus residing in her tail have been voiced by two artists in Honkai Star Rail across four languages. Further details about some of their notable work have been presented below.

English voice

Courtney Lin (HuoHuo) : Courtney has voiced Stella Taisto from Miasma Chronicles, Ha Neul from Lookism, and Kurumi Kurume from Kakegurui Twin.

: Courtney has voiced Stella Taisto from Miasma Chronicles, Ha Neul from Lookism, and Kurumi Kurume from Kakegurui Twin. Adam Michael Gold (Tail): Fans will identify Adam as Argenti from Honkai Star Rail, Commercial Shark from WandaVision, and Doc Parker from Wasteland 3.

Japanese voice

Naganawa Maria (HuoHuo) : Maria has worked on characters such as Komekko from KonoSuba, USS Laffey from Azur Lane, and Mary Anning from Fate/Grand Order.

: Maria has worked on characters such as Komekko from KonoSuba, USS Laffey from Azur Lane, and Mary Anning from Fate/Grand Order. Hirabayashi Takeshi (Tail): Takeshi has voiced Michael from Heavenly Delusion, Executive A from Chainsaw Man, and Doctor from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Here is a list containing her Chinese and Korean voice actors:

Chinese voice : Ge Zirui (Huohuo) and Liu Beichen (Tail)

: Ge Zirui (Huohuo) and Liu Beichen (Tail) Korean voice: Kim Chae-rin (Huohuo) and Han Bokhyun (Tail)

Huohuo’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo will be a dedicated healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are Huohuo’s abilities and everything she has to offer in battle:

Basic ATK : Deals Wind DMG to a single enemy.

: Deals Wind DMG to a single enemy. Skill : Dispels a debuff from an ally and restores their health based on her max HP. At the same time, it heals adjacent targets.

: Dispels a debuff from an ally and restores their health based on her max HP. At the same time, it heals adjacent targets. Ultimate : Regenerates Energy for all allies and increases their ATK for two turns.

: Regenerates Energy for all allies and increases their ATK for two turns. Talent : Huohuo uses her Skill to gain Sacrificed Life, which restores an ally’s HP at the beginning of their turn or after unleashing their Ultimate. At the same time, every teammate gets healed once when their HP is equal to or below 50%. It further dispels an ally when they are healed.

: Huohuo uses her Skill to gain Sacrificed Life, which restores an ally’s HP at the beginning of their turn or after unleashing their Ultimate. At the same time, every teammate gets healed once when their HP is equal to or below 50%. It further dispels an ally when they are healed. Technique: Huohuo inflicts Horror-Struck on enemies, which reduces their ATK after she enters the battle.

Is Huohuo worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is certainly worth pulling in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5, as she is one of the best healers heading to the game. She can also provide an assortment of buffs to allies, which extends her versatility as a support unit.

Besides, the turn-based combat system requires you to use characters that excel at keeping your team alive during combat. In that case, having a 5-star healer like Huohuo is quite beneficial for every account.

That said, using the valuable Stellar Jades to summon her is completely up to your discretion.