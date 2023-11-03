Honkai Star Rail Huohuo banner: 4-stars, release date, and Warp countdown

The much-anticipated livestream of the version 1.5 special program unveiled the brand new content that Honkai Star Rail will be releasing. The livestream revealed the details of the three upcoming characters and their banner details. Huohuo is an upcoming five-star character following the Path of Abundance who wields the power of the Wind element.

Huohuo is set to release along with the version 1.5 update of Honkai Star Rail. Those curious about her after the version 1.5 special program livestream are in the right place. This article covers every detail regarding Huohuo's release date and limited-time banner.

When does Huohuo release in Honkai Star Rail?

America

Huohuo's limited-time banner will be released on American servers on November 15, 2023, at 10 pm (UTC -5).

Europe

Huohuo's banner will enter the European servers on November 15, 2023, at 4 am (UTC +1).

Asia

Huohuo's event Warp banner will be available in Asia on November 14, 2023, at 11 am (UTC +8).

Huohuo's limited-time banner will be available during the first phase of version 1.5. When the countdown above reaches zero or ends, players from their respective servers can log into the space odyssey to warp for her.

What are the 4-star characters on Huohuo's limited-time event banner?

Huohuo's limited-time event Warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, with every limited-time banner release, three four-star characters get featured with a boosted drop rate. The four-star characters featured on Huohuo's banner in Honkai Star Rail are:

Dan Heng (Wind, Path of The Hunt)

(Wind, Path of The Hunt) Arlan (Lightning, Path of Destruction)

(Lightning, Path of Destruction) Serval (Lightning, Path of Erudition)

Dan Heng is a Path of The Hunt character who excels in single-target damage. He is one of the few free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail. Players can obtain some of Dan Heng's Eidolons from this banner and unleash his full potential. He can be a primary or sub-DPS, depending on the players' choice.

Arlan is one of the oldest four-star characters of Honkai Star Rail. He treads on the Path of Destruction and can deal a significant amount of damage. Arlan deals damage to his opponents by consuming his HP on the battlefield.

Lastly, Serval is a sub-DPS character in Star Rail who follows the Path of Erudition. She excels in dealing Lightning damage to multiple enemies at once. While four-star characters are not very powerful when compared to a five-star unit, players can obtain multiple levels of Serval's Eidolons to make her stronger.

That said, every four-star unit in the banner is excellent and excels in dealing damage. Each character can be placed as a sub-DPS unit in various team compositions, and players can also pair them with Huohuo to ensure their survivability.

For more Star Rail-related updates, Stay tuned to Sportskeeda.