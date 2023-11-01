Honkai Star Rail Lightning character tier list for November 2023

After Kafka became the final member of the Lightning roaster, there are currently six Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail. The unit has definitely lived up to the promise, so let's look at how each character is now doing in the current metagame. While all units on this list can complete the most challenging material, it is advised to use the higher-ranked troops for better overall performance.

Certain Lightning characters might be more helpful in later months because metas constantly change. For instance, if more DOT characters or Light Cones are added, Kafka might always improve her current ranking.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements.

Tier list of the best Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail (November 2023)

The order above shows each Lightning character's ranking in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023. Their performance has been thoroughly reviewed without the help of Eidolon to provide a fair evaluation.

It is important to remember that this tier list provides a structured explanation for each element and was created with education in mind. However, players may get different results from the characters based on how they use and build them.

SS+ tier

Tingyun, a young Foxian and a member of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, characters who are flexible and excel in their particular team duties are assigned to the SS+ tier. They are usually given priority over end-game items and have a large presence on the battlefield.

The following Lightning characters are worthy of being at the top of the tier list as of November 2023:

Kafka

Tingyun

Kafka's DOT-related abilities allow her to do incredible damage. She performs well in both AOE and single-target scenarios. She has some of the highest damage output in the game at the moment, and she's incredibly easy to use. Her utility will probably increase if more fantastic DOT characters are released.

Tingyun is an outstanding 4-star character who can play on several teams. It's always beneficial to increase an ally's ATK with a skill, and Tingyun's Ultimate increases their DMG even further and grants them a hefty 50 Energy.

S tier

Bailu, a Lightning element healer character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters at this level are exceptionally proficient in their roles and can advance with the right team composition. They require a little more work to be effective in warfare, and more flexible forces usually eclipse them.

As of November 2023, the following Lightning characters deserve to be on the S-tier list:

Bailu

Jing Yuan

Bailu is one of Honkai Star Rail's greatest healers, and she can use her skill to heal numerous teammates at once. In difficult battles, Bailu's resurrection mechanism comes in handy. As a unit, she has relatively little competition.

Jing Yuan may hit up to ten times with his Lightning-Lord ability, which adds to his incredible overall damage.

A tier

Serval, 4-star Lightning character (Image via HoYoverse)

It's not always the case that A-tier characters are less useful, even while they are more suited to particular team setups. As their Eidolons rise, their power increases significantly, and with the appropriate build, they can easily defeat numerous bosses.

The following Lightning characters should be on the A-tier list as of November 2023:

Serval

Arlan

In Honkai Star Rail, Serval is a 4-star character with some excellent AOE DMG, although she is mostly ineffective. Not to mention, her single-target DMG isn't that impressive.

The Herta Space Station's Security Head, Arlan, has good damage potential, but his low HP trick can work against him because other DPS units can perform just as well in his place.

This concludes the Honkai Star Rail Lightning character tier list for November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more.