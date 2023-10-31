Honkai Star Rail drip marketing reveals Dr. Ratio: Release version, path, and character type details

Although Honkai Star Rail is still only at version 1.4, Hoyoverse has already decided to tease several characters in the 1.6 patch. The upcoming update will include new story content, characters, and gameplay events as usual. Patch 1.6 is scheduled for sometime in the final week of December or early January. Dr. Ratio is one of the characters in this version.

Keep reading to learn more about Dr. Ratio, including his path, elements, and skill set.

Note: Gameplay details for Dr. Ratio are based on leaks and might change on release.

Upcoming damage dealer Dr. Ratio is arriving at Honkai Star Rail on version 1.6

Dr. Ratio says the following in the official Honkai Star Rail tweet about him:

"The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can't explain it to an idiot."

Much about Dr. Ratio is currently unknown, unlike Ruan Mei and Xueyi, the other characters who will appear beside him. He will most likely debut in the second part of version 1.6, while the other 5-star of this patch, Ruan Mei, will appear in the first.

According to the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter, Dr. Ratio has been a talented prodigy since early childhood and is adamant that intelligence and creativity are not confined to geniuses. Hopefully, Hoyoverse will provide additional information about him in the game's future version 1.5.

In-game kit of Dr. Ratio based on Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks

According to the leaks till now, Dr. Ratio will be a damage dealer. Details of his kits are given below.

Rarity - 5-Star

- 5-Star Path - The Hunt

- The Hunt Element - Imaginary

- Imaginary Basic atk - Deals Imaginary damage based on a percentage of Dr. ratio's attack to a single enemy

- Deals Imaginary damage based on a percentage of Dr. ratio's attack to a single enemy Talent - When Dr. Ratio uses his skill, he will trigger a follow-up attack per turn and randomly gain one of the following buffs: Attack, Crit Rate, Crit Damage, and Speed buff for an unknown number of turns. These buffs can stack.

- When Dr. Ratio uses his skill, he will trigger a follow-up attack per turn and randomly gain one of the following buffs: Attack, Crit Rate, Crit Damage, and Speed buff for an unknown number of turns. These buffs can stack. Skill - Trigger talent level for the turn against a single enemy.

- Trigger talent level for the turn against a single enemy. Ultimate - Deal Imaginary damage based on his attack, marking the enemy with a Fool's Mark. Using skill against this said adversary will boost Dr. Ratio's talent stacks, and once the stated enemy has completed its turn, Dr. Ratio obtains his turn immediately.

- Deal Imaginary damage based on his attack, marking the enemy with a Fool's Mark. Using skill against this said adversary will boost Dr. Ratio's talent stacks, and once the stated enemy has completed its turn, Dr. Ratio obtains his turn immediately. Technique - Summons a field that will taunt the enemy. If foes are engaged within this field, Dr. Ratio can decrease the enemy's speed by an unknown percentage.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related content, especially about the upcoming versions, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.