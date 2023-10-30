Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to launch on November 15, 2023, on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5. This free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse is accompanied by a livestream for each version reveal. As such, “The Crepuscule Zone” event is set to deliver a short summary of the upcoming events in version 1.5, coupled with a version trailer for the same.

HoYoverse has also arranged a giveaway event for this patch, offering lucky winners a chance at winning free pulls.

Read on to learn more about the livestream event, where to watch it, and the giveaway.

The Crepuscule Zone Special Program for Honkai Star Rail 1.5 out on November 3, 2023

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, The Crepuscule Zone Special Program for Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to debut on November 3, 2023, at 19:30 (UTC +8). This particular livestream event will be hosted on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.

The event is set to bring with it new 5-star characters Argenti and Hanya, along with the 4-star character Huohuo. Additionally, a series of events exclusive to version 1.5 are expected to be revealed.

You can go through a summary of these upcoming events, but keep in mind that the information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 giveaway event

HoYoverse has arranged for a giveaway event during the version 1.5 livestream, offering players a chance to win 10 Star Rail Passes. Participants simply need to quote the Twitter/X post and mention whatever upcoming content they wish to see in version 1.5 - along with their in-game UIDs. The event will conclude on November 3, 2023 (19:00 UTC +8).

A total of 50 winners will be selected across all social media channels. The list of winners will be announced within 10 business days, with the prizes being delivered to their in-game mailboxes.

For more information as it comes out, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's dedicated Honkai Star Rail news and updates section.