Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at upcoming events in version 1.5

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will be released on November 15, 2023, bringing in brand-new five-star characters and fresh content. In a recent Reddit post, some leaks detailing the upcoming events in version 1.5 have surfaced.

Players are excited as they can obtain various rewards such as Stellar Jades, in-game Materials, and Tracks of Destiny through the events. So, this article discusses the upcoming events in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail and its rewards.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

New Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 leaks showcase the upcoming events

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.5 is scheduled to get multiple events while it's live. Players can participate in these events to obtain their limited-time rewards.

The first event is called "A Foxian Tale of the Haunted," and its cover image displays Guinaifen, Sushang, and the upcoming five-star character Huohuo. Players can get a limited-time Light Cone from this event, along with Stellar Jades, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and various in-game Materials.

The Simulated Universe World 8 will also open in version 1.5, as there have been a few leaks about new Planar Ornaments released in the upcoming version. According to the leaks, the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament will focus on DPS capabilities, whereas Penacony Land of the Dreams will be support-oriented.

As there are multiple difficulty levels, players can get Stellar Jades and free sets of the Ornaments a few times.

Another event, named "Boulder Town Knack Exhibition Tournament," is scheduled to be released in Star Rail version 1.5. Players can partake to obtain multiple time-limited rewards. In the event, Trailblazers will participate in the tournament and fight against various individuals excelling in the ancient Belobogian martial arts.

Finally, "Stellar Shadowseeker" is the fourth event scheduled to be released in version 1.5. Trailblazers will team up with the enthusiastic girl of the Astral Express—March 7th—to go on an adventure and capture the interesting and peculiar things encountered.

For more updates and news related to Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.