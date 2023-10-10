Honkai Star Rail HuoHuo leak: Character model, phone case, eidolon pics, and animations

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will supposedly release in early 2024 with brand-new characters. In a recent tweet, the game’s publisher, HoYoverse, announced who will debut in the upcoming version. Huohuo and Argenti are the two new five-star characters that are expected to be released with Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Huohuo will be an upcoming five-star playable character treading on the Path of Abundance and wielding the power of the Wind element. She is a little foxian girl who also is a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training. Recent leaks have showcased her in-game model, along with pictures of her Eidolons, her phone case, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

New Huohuo leaks showcase her signature Light Cone, character model, and phone case for Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

New leaks recently surfaced about Huohuo, and Honkai Star Rail players are excited to glimpse what she can do on the battlefield. Just like every 5-star character in the game, she will also have her signature Light Cone. Huohuo’s signature Light Cone is called “Night of Fright,” and it is a Path of Abundance Light Cone that will grant the following effects to the wearer:

"Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, restores HP to all allies equal to 18% of the wearer’s Max HP."

There is also information about Huohuo’s abilities and all six Eidolon levels. Her kit has been tweaked since the last leak about her abilities, and fans are very excited for her release as some of her Eidolons are game-changing.

Players are also eager to see the images of Huohuo’s Eidolon shards. Since Huohuo is scared of demons and heliobi, the Eidolon pictures display her being scared, and her sixth Eidolon shard showcases her with Tail.

Like any other character in Honkai Star Rail, Huohuo will have a phone case/artwork matching her character theme. Lastly, a clip of Huohuo has been leaked that showcases her performing her basic attack. Since she is always frightened, the animation suits her personality.