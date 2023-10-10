Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Light Cones guide: Best 5-stars, 4-stars, and 3-star options

Jingliu is making her way into Honkai Star Rail 1.4 as a playable 5-star unit who follows the Destruction Path. Also known as the former Sword Champion, she wields the power of the Ice element to unleash strong single-target and AoE (Area of Effect) attacks on enemies. Coupled with her combat stances, she stands out as a powerful DPS character, competing against the likes of Imbibitor Lunae and Blade.

Although the official lore suggests that she is an extremely powerful entity, her in-game strength depends on the Light Cone she uses. Thankfully, the Destruction Path has a few different options to build her with.

In this guide, we have presented the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star Light Cones you can use on JIngliu.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

1) I Shall Be My Own Sword

Official artwork of I Shall Be My Own Sword Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, "I Shall Be My Own Sword" is bound to be her best-in-slot pick, given that it is her signature Light Cone. It has a strong passive catered towards every aspect of her ability, boosting her damage potential by a significant amount.

The Light Cone increases her CRIT DMG while generating an Eclipse stack up to three times whenever an ally loses HP or gets attacked. Her ATK increases with stack and, at max level, delivers an additional attack that ignores the enemy’s DEF.

Activating the bonus effect will be a cakewalk for Jingliu as she consumes allies’ HP while attacking in her Spectral Transmigration state.

2) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon can be obtained from Herta's Store (Image via HoYoverse)

A free-to-play 5-star option is On the Fall of an Aeon, obtainable from Herta's store in the Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe. The passive increases her ATK whenever she launches an attack. It also provides a DMG boost every time she inflicts Weakness Break.

All the specified effects double once you superimpose the Light Cone to max level, which is fairly easy to do with a few weeks' worth of Simulated Universe grind.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

1) A Secret Vow

Image showing Jingliu's best 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

In the 4-star rarity, Secret Vow has been a top pick for every Destruction character, and Jingliu is no exception. It offers a massive damage boost unconditionally, which is highly preferable in turn-based combat, where each character's move counts.

However, to activate its next set of effects, Jingliu has to be equal to or below the target’s current HP. This way, she can obtain a further DMG boost to deal massive Ice DMG on enemies.

2) Under the Blue Sky

Consider using Under the Blue Sky to build Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Those unable to obtain the previous 4-star Light Cone can also use Under the Blue Sky to build Jingliu. The unconditional attack boost provided by the equipment will help those running her with an Energy Recharge rope in the Planar Ornament.

In addition, the Light Cone also increases her CRIT Rate after defeating an enemy. With the passive in play, she can be more consistent by knocking down opponents.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing Collapsing Sky Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, Jingliu does not have a good 3-star option on Honkai Star Rail. However, newcomers can use the Collapsing Sky Light Cone as it increases her damage from Basic ATK and Skill.

Since Jingliu uses her enhanced Skill as the primary source of DMG, the specified 3-star should help her tackle early-game content.