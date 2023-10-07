Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Light Cone preview: Jingliu's signature option, and 4-stars explored

Releasing on October 11, 2023, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update features the Jingliu banner in the first phase, along with her signature Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword. With the major update on the horizon, HoYoverse has shared further details about both the 5-star and 4-star options for the next Brilliant Fixation Warp.

Keep reading to learn more about the version 1.4 Light Cone banner, including Jingliu’s signature pick, its upgrade materials, and more.

Jingliu’s signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Expand Tweet

Jingliu’s Light Cone banner will roll out as soon as the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update hits the live servers. Like every other signature gear, I Shall Be My Own Sword has been designed to increase its wielder’s combat potential in every aspect. Hence, players can rest assured that Jingliu will perform the best with her 5-star option.

Being a Destruction Light Cone, it has a strong passive, which increases her CRIT DMG by a whopping 20%. Whenever an ally gets attacked or loses HP, it grants her a stack of Eclipse, stacking up to three times. Each further increases JIngliu’s DMG on the next attack by 14%. At max stack, the attack ignores 12% of the enemy's DEF.

Since Jingliu's signature pick is exclusive to the Brilliant Fixation event, it will not become available in the Stellar Warp. That said, those pulling the Light Cone should farm Immortal Scionette and Shattered Blade as its ascension material.

What are the 4-stars on Jingliu’s Light Cone warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

All 4-stars featured on Jingliu's signature Light Cone banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the 4-stars featured on the Jingliu’s Light Cone banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.4:

Memories of the Past (Harmony): Increases wearer’s Break Effect by 28% and regenerates four Energy when they launch an attack. The effect can be triggered once per turn.

(Harmony): Increases wearer’s Break Effect by 28% and regenerates four Energy when they launch an attack. The effect can be triggered once per turn. Make the World Clamor (Erudition): The equipping character regenerates 20 Energy immediately after entering battle, and their Ultimate DMG increases by 32%.

(Erudition): The equipping character regenerates 20 Energy immediately after entering battle, and their Ultimate DMG increases by 32%. Eyes of Prey (Nihility): Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 20% and boosts their DoT applied by 24%.

It is worth noting that the officials shortened the duration of version 1.4 by a week. Hence, the banner’s expiration window will likely be around two and a half weeks instead of the standard 21 days.