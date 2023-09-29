Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the upcoming version update to 1.3, set to be released on October 11, 2023. The patch brings with it a whole new set of events and characters, the details of which have been revealed in prior HoYolab/Twitter posts. In an interesting turn of events, it would seem that developer HoYoverse has shortened the patch duration by an entire week - making version 1.4 last for 5 weeks instead of the usual 6.

Readers can find a breakdown of the changes and the affected events in the rest of the article.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 will last for 5 weeks instead of 6

As mentioned in the HoYolab post, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is set to run for 5 weeks and will end on November 15, 2023 (06:00 UTC +8). This is in sharp contrast to the usual runtime of 6 weeks for prior patches.

The list of affected events in version 1.4 include:

Character Warp Event: Gentle Eclipse of the Moon (Phase 1 banner)

Light Cone Event Warp: Brilliant Fixation (Phase 1 banner)

Character Event Warp: Sunset Clause (Phase 2 banner)

Character Event Warp: Butterfly on Swordtip (Phase 2 banner)

Light Cone Event Warp: Brilliant Fixation (Phase 2 banner)

Light Cone Event Warp: Bygone Reminiscence (Phase 2 banner)

New mission: Trailblaze Continuance Available

Companion Missions

Old Weapon Testing Ground and Pillar of Creation region unlock

Aetherium Wars event

Planar Infinity Simulated Universe event

Planar Fissure event

Realm of the Strange event

An updated event schedule with dates will be made available via official channels later. It is recommended that players plan their pulls and resources accordingly.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 releases worldwide on October 11, 2023. This free-to-play, turn-based RPG is available for the PC, Android, and iOS devices as of version 1.3. A PlayStation 5 port of the game is set to release simultaneously with version 1.4, bringing with it new events and registration rewards.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.4 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.