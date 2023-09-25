Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date, time, and countdown

Honkai Star Rail is heading to version 1.4, which will feature new character banners, events, and various other content. Although HoYoverse has yet to announce the release date, the next patch is expected to be released on October 11, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, during which the developers will install everything necessary for the update.

Players have been anticipating the update, as it marks the debut of JIngliu and Topaz. Details regarding both the 5-star characters and their banner will be showcased in the upcoming livestream event.

This article presents some of the major timezones and a countdown timer to track the release of version 1.4.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date and time across all regions

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the v1.4 update is expected to roll out worldwide across all platforms on October 11, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8), following the six-week patch cycle. In addition, the game’s PlayStation 5 release with the update marks a milestone event for HoYoverse.

However, v1.4 launch times will likely differ for players from different regions, given that every server goes live simultaneously. In that case, they can refer to the following tables showing the airtime for some of the major timezones across America, Europe, and Asia.

America (October 10, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time 9 pm Central Daylight Time 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time 11 pm

Europe (October 11, 2023)

Western European Summer Time 4 am Central European Summer Time 5 am Eastern European Summer Time 6 am

Asia (October 11, 2023)

India Standard Time 8:30 am China Standard Time 11 am Philippine Standard Time 11 am Japanese Standard Time 12 pm Korea Standard Time 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 universal countdown

The countdown below tracks the time remaining until the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 worldwide. It is worth noting that it does not account for any reschedules or delays in the future.

We recommend pre-downloading all the resources before the countdown ends. This way, you can quickly hop on to the fresh patch once the server goes live. The update will likely be available for PlayStation 5 users at the same time.

That said, the servers will shut down for maintenance five hours prior to the global launch, and HoYoverse will compensate a total of 600 Stellar Jades for the inconveniences caused. You can use the resource to summon Jingliu in the first banner or save it to wish on Topaz in the second phase of version 1.4.

Expand Tweet

More details about the patch will be showcased in the upcoming Special Program, scheduled to broadcast on September 29, 2023, across the official Youtube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail. Keep an eye out for the redemption code throughout the livestream, which rewards 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game goodies upon activation.