Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes release and expiry time

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream has been officially scheduled to air on September 29, 2023, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The Special Program will premiere globally, showcasing the upcoming banners, events, and everything lined up for the next patch. The redeem codes are also a major highlight of the livestream as they deliver a fair amount of in-game goodies, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and more.

HoYoverse has historically dispatched them across every global premiere as a token of gratitude for the constant support they receive from the community. Moreover, players are always looking forward to benefiting from the promotional codes, which remain active for a short period of time.

More details regarding the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream code release and expiration time have been presented in this article.

Release and expiry time for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes

The promotional codes will be released on-screen during every interval of the v1.4 livestream. Ideally, it should be available shortly after the premiere on September 29, 2023, across their official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Upon redeeming the codes, players will receive a total of 300 Stellar Jades, along with other rewards. However, we recommend activating them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the benefit, as it expires within 24 hours.

Based on the previous livestreams, the redeem codes are expected to expire on September 30, 2023, at 12 PM (UTC+8). Keep in mind that we will update this section once the codes are available.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes

Once the livestream code goes live, you should be able to activate them using the proper redemption method, which involves the in-game menu or the official website. Since both procedures are easily accessible from any device, you can choose an option depending on which is more convenient.

Use the in-game option to redeem the livestream codes from any device (Image via HoYoverse)

The in-game method requires you to follow these steps:

Boot up the game and enter your account.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to open the menu.

Press the button denoted with three dots beside your profile name.

Now, choose the Redemption Code, which should open a new window.

Enter the livestream codes in the blank area.

Hit Confirm to end the process.

Activate the livestream code from the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Those unable to launch their game can follow the alternate method to claim all the goodies from the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes.

Visit the webpage using the following URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Sign in to your HoYoverse account and select the proper server location.

Enter the codes in the respective area.

Click Redeem to finalize.

With this, the codes should be activated, and the rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game Mailbox. Now click on the envelope, sign in the Pause Menu, and choose Claim All to successfully obtain all the rewards.