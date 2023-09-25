Honkai Star Rail is the newest turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, featuring characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. The current version 1.3 is scheduled to end on November 11, 2023, followed by the introduction of version 1.4. To commemorate this, the developer has scheduled a livestream program via its official Twitch and YouTube channels, along with a Star Rail Pass giveaway.

Readers can find a detailed summary of the events below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream livestream to release soon

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 special program will be officially unveiled on September 29, 2023 (19:30, UTC +8). Version 1.4 has been dubbed “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream” and will feature new characters, Topaz and Jingliu, along with several in-game events.

Additionally, you can also expect further progression of the Xianzhou Luofu arc, following the fallout of the battle against Phantylia during version 1.2.

Readers will have to visit either the official Twitch or YouTube channels to watch the program.

How to participate in the Star Rail Pass giveaway

To commemorate the release of version 1.4, HoYoverse has announced a raffle that rewards winners with 10 Star Rail Passes. Keep in mind these are not Special Star Rail Passes. Regular Star Rail passes can be used on the permanent Stellar Warp banner.

You can refer to the following steps in order to participate:

Head on the official social media channels of Honkai Star Rail with the version 1.4 program post.

Leave a comment on what you would like to see in version 1.4, mentioning your in-game UID.

Share the post.

A total of 50 winners will be selected across all social media channels. The event ends on September 29, 2023 (19:00, UTC +8). Winners will be announced 10 business days after the event concludes.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.