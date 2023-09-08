Honkai Star Rail leak hints at another free 10-pull heading to version 1.4

To date, Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed a lot of information regarding upcoming additions to version 1.4 and beyond, listing out character kits, upcoming events, and miscellaneous information. Adding to the list, a recent leak has suggested the return of the ever-popular free 10-pull login bonus during version 1.4.

Curious readers can find a breakdown of the leak in the rest of this article.

New Honkai Star Rail leak reveals returning free 10-pull event in 1.4

The leak, as detailed by user Themercenaryking, indicates the return of the “Gift of Odyssey” event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Much like the current Gift of Odyssey event in version 1.3, players will have to log in for a total of seven days to accumulate 10 Star Rail Special Passes. This 10-pull can then be used on either of the two limited-time Warp banners.

The pulls are sure to be useful for players chasing the 5-star characters Jingliu and Topaz; or their respective limited Light Cone Warp banners, the details of which can be found in a previous Honkai Star Rail leak.

Keep in mind that these pulls cannot be used on the permanent Stellar Warp banner or exchanged for other in-game items. Furthermore, the Gift of Odyssey will be available for a limited period of time, so players must make haste in obtaining the reward.

This Honkai Star Rail leak comes from individuals unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. The information mentioned above can be subject to change once the developers reveal it officially. So it is suggested that players take these details with a grain of salt as of now.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2023, provided there are no unforeseen delays to the current schedule of version 1.3. This does not include maintenance delays and other unforeseen issues. Version 1.4 brings with it new events and characters such as Topaz, Jingliu, and Guinaifen.

For more news and leaks, keep an eye out on our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section.