Honkai Star Rail 1.3 redeem codes for free Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail has been generous with its redeem code drops, offering players the opportunity to obtain considerable in-game resources, including Stellar Jades and Credits. With the release of version 1.3’s second phase, HoYoverse has rolled out the final code for the patch, which can be activated via the standard redemption methods.

Trailblazers now have access to a bunch of goodies that will greatly benefit them in making progress in their accounts. In fact, fans can use the Stellar Jades to summon Fu Xuan from the latest banner or save them to secure the upcoming characters.

This article lists all the active redeem codes in version 1.3 and their rewards.

All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Here are the redeem codes currently active in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

STPN3TUUTQ8K : 50x Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits

: 50x Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits MB6N2TVCSQ9F : 50x Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits

: 50x Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT: 50 stellar jade, 10,000 credits, 2x Traveler’s Guide, and 5x Bottled Soda.

In addition, Trailblazers can obtain an extra code by participating in the HoYo FEST 2023, which is available until December 31. They must open a gift box during the event to pick a caption. The code can be claimed after sharing the chosen option.

Prime Gaming Bundle #6 code rewards 60x Stellar Jades and other items. However, the collaboration expires on September 21, 2023, implying that players have a limited time to access it.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 code redemption guide

The official code redemption methods are quite straightforward. You can activate them from the in-game menu or the official website, depending on which is more convenient.

Redeem all the active codes via the In-game menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps required to obtain all the active code rewards using the in-game redemption method:

Boot up Honkai Star Rail and hit Pause when your character loads to access the menu.

Click on the button denoted with "..." beside your profile name.

Select "Redemption Code," which opens a new window.

Paste the codes in the blank area and hit "Confirm" to conclude.

The official webpage to redeem active codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes from the official website:

Visit the webpage by clicking on this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Login to your HoYoverse account and choose the proper server.

Enter the redemption code in the respective area.

Click "Redeem" to finalize.

The rewards will be sent directly via the in-game mailing system. The option is accessed by clicking on the envelope sign in the Pause menu.