The Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event is in full swing, bringing with it a host of rewards. These rewards range from items such as a Disposable Kinetic Cannon to a total of 60 Stellar Jade, which can be obtained free of charge. This is provided if you already own both an Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Gaming account. As such, these rewards may be region-locked for a significant portion of the playerbase.

However, qualifying players can refer to the rest of this article for steps on redeeming the Honkai Star Rail content.

Sixth edition of the Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event offers free in-game items, such as Stellar Jade

As with previous Prime Gaming collaboration events, you will need to head to an external website and follow the steps below:

Make your way to this URL to open the Prime Gaming page. Log in with your Amazon Prime account. Click on the purple “Get in-game content” button. A unique code will be generated. Use the “Copy code” button to copy the code into your clipboard. The code can now be redeemed using one of two methods:

The first method involves logging into the game and opening up the Redemption Code option within the Phone menu. Paste the code and hit the Redeem button to continue.

The alternative method requires you to visit the HoYoverse Redemption Portal using your Hoyoverse account ID. Paste in the code and hit Redeem to finalize the process.

The following in-game items will shortly be delivered to your mailbox, post redemption:

60x Stellar Jade

8x Traveler’s Guide

5x Disposable Kinetic Cannon

The event is only available until October 19, 2023 (11:59 pm, UTC+8), so you must redeem these items quickly. Furthermore, these limited-time codes can only be redeemed once per Amazon Prime account or HoYoverse registration ID.

