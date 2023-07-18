How to get Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards (July 2023)

The Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards are a wonderful way for players to get free goodies. Now, for the most part, these rewards include cosmetic items only. However, players can often claim some free Exotics as well. While these rewards are completely free, they must have a functional Prime Gaming account. Almost every Destiny 2 Prime Gaming reward set contains at least one Exotic emote.

Interestingly, these items cannot be purchased in-game through Sliver or Bright Dust. So how does one claim these rewards?

All Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards for July 2023 and how to claim them

These are the four rewards that you will be able to claim for the month of July (Image via Prime Gaming)

For the month of July, players will be able to claim the following rewards from the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page:

‘Ninja Vanish’ Exotic emote

‘Redline Shell’ Exotic Ghost

‘Skedaddle’ Legendary Sparrow

‘Deep Projection’ Legendary Ghost Holo

These rewards will be available until July 19. Once these expire, players must wait a week for a new set of rewards to go live. Interestingly enough, these rewards expire one day after the Destiny 2 Solstice event goes live in-game.

Thanks to a feature known as the event card, players can earn multiple free cosmetics through these in-game events. While it's free for everyone, there also happens to be a premium event card that can be purchased for Silver. These increased microtransactions have incurred the wrath of the community.

How to claim these rewards?

To claim the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards, here's what you need to do:

Make your way to the Prime Gaming page and log into your account.

On the subsequent page, locate the Destiny 2 card and click on it.

Once you've clicked on the card, you will be taken to another page with the option to claim these rewards.

After you've clicked on the "Claim" button, you will receive a message confirming that your rewards have been delivered to your account. Alternatively, you might be prompted to link your Bungie account to your Prime Gaming account if you haven't done so already.

Follow the on-screen prompts and link your two accounts.

Once you've done that, enter the game and land at the Tower.

Take your right from the Landing Zone and interact with Master Rahool, who happens to be the very first vendor on your right.

Upon interacting with him, you will be shown a page with all the Engrams you've collected but haven't decrypted.

Exit that page, and you will be taken to a different page where you can collect all your Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards.

Remember that these Prime Gaming rewards come with an expiry date. If you miss them, you must wait until they enter the rotation again. However, if you've claimed these rewards but haven't collected them from Master Rahool, there's no chance of expiration.