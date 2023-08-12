Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity loot pool guide: All weapons, armor, and rotations explained

Dares of Eternity stands as a testament to Destiny 2's ever-evolving landscape. Nestled within the enigmatic realm of Xûr's Eternity, this activity arrived with the 30th Anniversary Pack DLC, granting Guardians a doorway to acquire items that may have otherwise faded into obscurity due to the ever-shifting content landscape. With the arrival of Beyond Light, portions of the game's content were retired, but Xûr, the enigmatic vendor, introduces a way to reclaim some of those lost treasures.

The core concept of Dares of Eternity revolves around a weekly rotation system. Each week, a distinct set of armor and weapons becomes available, meticulously curated from the annals of Destiny 2's history. This includes older seasonal gear and even the coveted 30th Anniversary weapons like the BxR-55 Battler or The Other Half.

There are four distinct rotations for the Dares of Eternity Loot Pool, each offering a distinct ensemble of weaponry and armor. If you're on a quest for a specific piece of gear, it's essential to sync your efforts with the corresponding rotation week. Below is a rundown of what each rotation brings to the table.

Rotation One: Time's Echo

The echoes of Season of the Hunt resonate in Dares of Eternity Rotation one, bringing a mix of classic and Season 12 weaponry to the forefront. The Friction Fire, a kinetic SMG, and the Deafening Whisper, a void wave frame grenade launcher, are among the highlights.

Guardians can also adorn themselves with the Wild Hunt armor set from the same season, immersing themselves in the ambiance of times past.

Weapons

Friction Fire (SMG, Kinetic)

Deafening Whisper (Wave Frame GL, Void)

Royal Chase (Scout Rifle, Void)

Corsair’s Wrath (Linear Fusion Rifle, Solar)

Blast Battue (Grenade Launcher, Heavy, Arc)

Dire Promise (Hand Cannon, Kinetic, 140rpm)

True Prophecy (Hand Cannon, Kinetic, 120rpm)

Escape Velocity (SMG, Kinetic)

Arsenic Bite-4b (Bow, Arc)

Jian 7 Rifle (Pulse Rifle, Arc)

Enigma’s Draw (Sidearm, Kinetic)

Armor Sets

Wild Hunt Set (Season of the Hunt)

Scatterhorn Set (Formerly Tangled Shore)

Rotation Two: Chosen Legacy

Nostalgia reigns supreme in Dares of Eternity Rotation Two, harkening back to Season 13's Season of the Chosen. From the Extraordinary Rendition kinetic SMG to the Shepherd's Watch kinetic sniper rifle, this rotation is a love letter to the past. The Praefectus Armor set, a reflection of Season of the Chosen's aesthetics, lets Guardians carry the legacy in both appearance and power.

Weapons

Extraordinary Rendition: SMG, Kinetic

Threaded Needle: Linear Fusion Rifle, Void

Code Duello: Rocket Launcher, Solar

Brass Attacks: Sidearm, Void

Far Future: Sniper Rifle, Solar

Imperial Needle: Bow, Void

Annual Skate: Hand Cannon, Solar

Scathelocke: Auto Rifle, Kinetic

Shepherd’s Watch: Sniper Rifle, Kinetic

Distant Tumulus: Sniper Rifle, Solar

Interference VI: Grenade Launcher, Arc

Honor’s Edge: Sword, Arc

Armor Sets

Praefectus Armor: Season of the Chosen

Scatterhorn Set: Formerly Tangled Shore

Rotation Three: Splicer's Embrace

Embrace the radiance of Season 14, the Season of the Splicer, with Dares of Eternity Rotation Three. Chroma Rush, an auto rifle with kinetic fervor, and Ignition Code, a breech-loading kinetic grenade launcher, offer new dynamics to combat. The Lightkin armor set from Season of the Splicer is the embodiment of technological wonder, empowering Guardians with its intricate design and prowess.

Weapons

Chroma Rush: Auto Rifle, Kinetic, 720rpm

Ignition Code: Grenade Launcher, Breech-loading, Kinetic

Farewell: Sidearm, Kinetic

Sojourner’s Tale: Shotgun, Slug, Solar

Gridskipper: Pulse Rifle, Void, 540rpm

Shattered Cipher: LMG, Void, 900rpm

Long Shadow: Sniper Rifle, Kinetic

Toil and Trouble: Shotgun, Kinetic

Wishbringer: Shotgun, Solar

The Last Dance: Sidearm, Arc

Main Ingredient: Fusion Rifle, Arc

Armor Sets

Lightkin Set: Season of the Splicer

Scatterhorn Set: Formerly Tangled Shore

Rotation Four: Lost Echoes

As Season 15's influence rolls on, Daers of Eternity Rotation Four offers the Lost Echoes from the Season of the Lost. The Wolftone Draw, an arc bow, and the Vulpecula, a kinetic hand cannon, infuse new energy into battles. Donning the Pathfinder armor set from the same season emboldens Guardians to embrace their role in the unfolding saga.

Weapons

Wolftone Draw: Bow, Arc

Vulpecula: Hand Cannon, Kinetic, 180rpm

Chrysura Melo: Auto Rifle, Solar, 360rpm

Fractethyst: Shotgun, Stasis

Iota Draconis: Fusion Rifle, Solar, High-Impact

Canis Major: Grenade Launcher, Heavy, Solar

Legal Action II: Pulse Rifle, Kinetic

Contingency Plan: Scout Rifle, Arc, 260rpm

Outrageous Fortune: Grenade Launcher, Heavy, Solar

Armor Sets

Pathfinder Set: Season of the Lost

Scatterhorn Set: Formerly Tangled Shore

Rotation Schedule

Here's the Dares of Eternity rotation schedule moving forward:

8/8/2023 Rotation 4 8/15/2023 Rotation 1 8/22/2023 Rotation 2 8/29/2023 Rotation 3 9/5/2023 Rotation 4 9/12/2023 Rotation 1 9/19/2023 Rotation 2 9/26/2023 Rotation 3 10/3/2023 Rotation 4 10/10/2023 Rotation 1 10/17/2023 Rotation 2 10/24/2023 Rotation 3

That concludes our foray into the Dares of Eternity loot pool.