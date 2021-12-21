Destiny 2 Legend Dares of Eternity guide: How to get The Seat of Power exotic emote 

The latest seasonal activity in Destiny 2, Dares of Eternity, is available to all players. Completing it rewards everyone with 'Strange Favor' ranks and numerous triumphs bound for the 30th Anniversary seal. It is a 6-player activity that can throw in all kinds of enemies, scattered across three encounters.

The final phase in Dares of Eternity consists of bosses of any chosen enemy faction. They can be either Zydron from Vex, Crota from Hive, or Valus Ta'aurc from Cabal.

Much like other Destiny 2 activities, Bungie also increased the difficulty in Dares of Eternity, where players need a minimum power requirement of 1320.

The following article breaks down a few tips and tricks to make the Legend difficulty easier for 4 players, where the Guardians can get "The Seat of Power" exotic emote.

Guide to the Legend Dares of Eternity in Destiny 2

Similar to Nightfalls and Lost Sectors, the Legend Dares of Eternity also falls into the high-tier PvE category containing modifiers and tougher enemies.

However, Destiny 2 players need to have a fireteam of 2 to 4, if they want to complete the triumph "Old Friends, Old Couch" and get the exotic emote "The Seat of Power."

1) Modifiers

Legend Dares of Eternity modifiers (Image via Destiny 2)

The Legend difficulty in Dares of Eternity contains all the regular modifiers that can be found across other high-tier PvE activities in the game. They include:

Equipment Locked.

Match Game, where shielded enemies will take significantly less damage from unmatched elements.

Contestants, where players will face different enemies and bosses each week.

Champions of all kinds.

Singe, where certain elemental damage increases from all sources at a given week.

Rank-and-File Damage Increase, where ads deal more damage to players.

Destiny 2 players are recommended to have a minimum party of 4 for an easy and quick run between the three encounters. Getting the Starhorse's Favor is also essential for making encounters easier.

2) How to easily get Starhorse's Favor

Starhorse's Favor jumping puzzle (Image via Destiny 2)

To get the Starhorse's Favor, players need to clear the jumping puzzle after the first encounter and guess the last boss correctly. To get access to the first favor, Guardians using Warlocks can jump right in front of the rotating disk to avoid getting stuck.

Other classes can track the small half circle on the disk, and launch via the pad when it meets the other circle on the bottom right. The favor will be granted after reaching the other end of the encounter without falling.

Second Dares of Eternity encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Getting the second Starhorse's Favor in Destiny 2 Legend Dares of Eternity is relatively easy. Players just need to guess the faction of the enemy they will be facing next. However, there's no need to guess, as Guardians should already know the final enemy from the list of modifiers.

After completing the Dares of Eternity in Legend difficulty, players can go to the Vidmaster seal and look for the triumph "Old Friends, Old Couch". Acquiring this will reward the exotic emote, "The Seat of Power".

