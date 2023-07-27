Bungie confirms every new weapon in Destiny 2 Season 22 loot pool

As Destiny 2 Season of the Deep nears its end, players prepare themselves for a brand-new entry on August 22. While they do not have full details on the seasonal theme, a recent blog post from Bungie reveals official information about the upcoming weapons obtained through activities like rituals, Nightfalls, competitive PvP, and more.

Some of these weapons have both vaulter and new pieces of gear, all set to be released alongside Season 22. To summarize, heavyweights such as Igneous Hammer will be making a return in the game, and the Warden's Law Hand Cannon will drop from completing activities.

This article lists all weapons that will become available starting Season 22 and quite possibly stay until The Final Shape next year.

Destiny 2 Season 22 to have new and old weapons added to the loot pool

Similar to any Destiny 2 season, Bungie will be bringing in a few weapons to the loot pool while vaulting a couple of existing ones. This process is capable of shifting the meta in terms of activities since the greater mass of players will have access to powerful options. Additionally, some of the recently announced buffs can enhance their utility, making a few pieces of upcoming gear must-haves.

Here are all the upcoming weapons, their archetypes, and the activities they will be tied to:

Unending Tempest from Crucible: Stasis Submachine Gun.

Luna Regolith III from Strikes: Solar Sniper Rifle.

Qua Xaphan V from Gambit: Void Machine Gun.

Warden's Law from Nightfall: Kinetic Hand Cannon.

Pre Astyanax IV from Nightfall: Solar Precision Bow.

The Guiding Sight from Iron Banner: Stasis Scout Rifle.

Point of the Stag from Iron Banner: Arc Bow.

Igneous Hammer from Trials of Osiris: Solar Hand Cannon.

Cataphract GL3 from Trials of Osiris: Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher

The company has confirmed that the Warden's Law 120 RPM Hand Cannon from Forsaken will return with a new archetype. Additional details on this specific Hand Cannon will be provided on the July 27 TWID (This Week in Destiny).

Lastly, readers should take note of the weapons going out of Season 22's loot pool. Unwavering Duty and Exalted Truth have been confirmed to be leaving, with other weapons remaining unannounced to date. Destiny 2 Season 22 is scheduled to release on August 22, 2023, following a special showcase.