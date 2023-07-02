Destiny 2 Season 22: Release date, name, storyline, and more

The second season of Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion has received mixed reviews since it went live. Although players could venture underwater for the first time in Season 21, they weren't happy with technical issues plaguing the game for a considerable time. That said, they have already started asking questions about the upcoming season.

Considering that Destiny 2 Season of the Deep isn't doing that well, it's understandable why players are so intrigued about the upcoming season. Here's a quick rundown of all the information available about the next season in the Lightfall expansion.

When does the next season in Destiny 2 start?

As per official information on the Bungie website, Season of the Deep is scheduled to end on August 22. Since the end of a season is followed by the arrival of a new one on the very same day, Destiny 2 Season 22 is expected to begin on August 22.

Although the name isn't confirmed, leaks have suggested the upcoming season will be known as Season of the Vile. Furthermore, considering the name, players might be in for another Hive-based season.

Leaks have further suggested that the storyline sees the Vanguard join hands with an unlikely ally in their attempt to lay waste to Xivu Arath's plans. With a little over two months left in the current season, it will be interesting to see how the storyline ends.

Given how everything is progressing in the game, it's hard to say if there is any truth to the leaks. If true, the next season might be a major turning point in the storyline.

Will there be a new raid in Destiny 2 Season 22?

Bungie has a pattern of releasing a raid with a new expansion and then reprising a raid during its third season. Considering Season 22 is the third season in the Lightfall expansion, it's highly likely that Bungie will be reprising a raid.

Based on all the information available so far, it's likely that Crota's End will be the raid reprised next season. Since the developers had previously canned the idea of reprising Wrath of the Machine, Crota's End is the only plausible option.

Moreover, with the developers finally fixing some of the older raids in the game, there's a chance either the Vault of Glass or the Garden of Salvation raid will receive a major overhaul in the upcoming season. While the mechanics will remain the same, the raid that gets an overhaul will also receive craftable weapons.

