Dead Man's Tale to receive major rework in Destiny 2 Season 22

Bungie will be reworking the Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2 Season 22. The weapon was introduced as a part of an Exotic mission known as "Presage." While the mission itself has been vaulted, the gun continues to exist within the game. With the right perks, it's one of the most powerful scout rifles to date. That said, it's hard to acquire said perks.

Ever since Presage was vaulted, the only way to acquire this weapon was through Xur. Considering the rifle has a huge perk pool, it's tough to come by a copy with desirable perks. However, all that is set to change in Destiny 2 Season 22.

Dead Man's Tale will be craftable in Destiny 2 Season 22

Bungie will incorporate a new Exotic mission rotator to Destiny 2 Season 22. In this rotator, missions that were exclusively designed for Exotic weapons, for example, Vox Obscura and Operation: Seraph's Shield, will be added. Most of these Exotic missions were absolutely stunning in terms of mechanics and level design.

What's more interesting about this mission rotator is that Presage will also be added. Furthermore, Dead Man's Tale will finally be craftable. This isn't the first time Bungie has introduced craftable Exotics to the game, with Osteo Striga and the three class-specific Glaives being the first few arrivals.

Since the Dead Man's Tale will drop from Presage, Xur won't be selling it any longer. To make matters more interesting, whenever players run the Presage mission in Destiny 2 Season 22, they'll have a chance to acquire both red-border and non-red-border variants of the Dead Man's Tale. This hasn't been the case for any other craftable Exotics in the game so far. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if the developers introduce a fresh catalyst for this weapon as well.

Now, with the Vox Obscura and Operation: Seraph's Shield added to the said Exotic mission rotator in Destiny 2 Season 22, there's a high chance of Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher also becoming craftable. Bungie might add some of the other vaulted Exotic missions to this rotator later. If that happens, then there's a high chance that players will be able to craft the Hawkmoon as well.

Based on the information revealed by Bungie so far, Season 22 will arrive with interesting gameplay elements. However, considering the number of issues that have surfaced in the current season, one can only hope Season 22 goes as smoothly as possible.