Destiny 2: Where is Xur today? (April 21-25)

Xur, the fabled Agent of the Nine, is set to return to Destiny 2 once again. He comes in every weekend at a very specific location to sell his wares and leaves once the weekly reset occurs. No one knows where he arrives from and where he departs to. Xur is a blessing in disguise for players because he brings weapons and armor pieces for everyone to purchase.

Xur is particularly useful for New Lights in Destiny 2. They usually don't have access to a lot of class-specific Exotics in the game. Given that Xur sells items, players can go up to him and purchase these weapons from him in exchange for Glimmer and Exotic Ciphers. This is, by far, the easiest method to get certain Exotics in the game. With that said, where is Xur today?

Where to find Xur in Destiny 2 today?

Xur can be found on Nessus at Watcher's Grave in Destiny 2 today. You will have to land in the Watcher's Grave landing zone to get to him. Once here, you will notice that there's a tree opposite you that's covered in red moss. Make your way to this tree, and climb on top of its branches. Xur can be found on one of these branches.

What is Xur selling?

Xur has two different inventories every week. His first inventory comprises an Exotic weapon and a class-specific Exotic armor piece. His other inventory comprises Legendary weapons and Legendary Armor sets for all three classes.

Exotics

The Wardcliff Coil - Heavy Rocket Launcher

The Bombardiers - Hunter Exotic Legs

An Insurmountable Skullfort - Titan Exotic Helmet

Ophidian Aspect - Warlock Exotic Arms

Apart from these items, you can also purchase a Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale from him. Given that the rolls aren't that great this week, you can choose to save your money on that.

Legendaries

Armor

Simulator Sets for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. All three sets have decent stats, so if you don't have a good set of Legendary Armor for your builds, you can grab the one that suits your class.

If you already have a set but you're looking for specific pieces, consider picking up all the pieces barring the leg armor for the Hunter and the Warlock classes. The stats on those two pieces aren't impressive.

Weapons

Xur has a decent weapon inventory this week. You can pick up the following weapons from him:

IKELOS SG V1.0.3: Rolls (Threat Detector, Incandescent)

Brass Attacks: Rolls (Surplus, Frenzy)

Quickfang: (En Garde, Thresh)

You can also check out the other weapons, but the rolls aren't great and only applicable in certain use-case scenarios. Xur will be here until the next weekly reset happens in Destiny 2, so make sure to get your stuff before he disappears into the unknown.

Poll : 0 votes