Top 5 Destiny 2 Exotics for PvP activities

Destiny 2 PvP is the only mode where players can go up against each other and put on a show of skill. While abilities play an important role in this mode, good reflexes and great aim are also extremely important.

Since this mode is so skill dependent, it's unlikely that all Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 will flourish here. However, some weapons have intrinsic perks that reduce the overall time to kill (TTK). Having said that, here are a few selections that perform well in Destiny 2 PvP.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Exotic weapons that work well in Destiny 2 PvP

When it comes to Destiny 2 PvP, one is always on the move, so it's important to be accurate. Not only that, players must also be able to hit hard with every shot. Having said that, here are some Exotics that perform well on the PvP side.

1) No Time to Explain

This is one of the best pulse rifles in the game. In fact, it had such a high pick rate that developers had to nerf it. Despite the downgrade, No Time to Explain holds its ground in almost all PvP activities.

While it isn't great on small maps, the weapon works well on longer maps. This gun is essentially useful at mid-to-long range, but there's damage fall-off and accuracy issues at extremely long ranges. However, it compensates for the lack of range with its low TTK in Destiny 2.

2) Hawkmoon

The Hawkmoon is a weapon specifically designed for PvP in Destiny 2. Players had to complete a complicated Exotic mission to obtain this one, but that task has since been vaulted. The only way to acquire the gun is by purchasing it from Xur.

It is one of those Exotic weapons that depends heavily upon the perks it comes with. The most favorable perks on the Hawkmoon are Rangefinder and Opening Shot. These two perks make it a very deadly weapon, allowing it to effectively one-shot enemies.

3) Dead Man's Tale

Scout rifles are absolutely deadly at long range, and the Dead Man's Tale is a good example. Not only does it have a good range, it can hit equally hard as well. Introduced during Season 13, the only way to get this mission was by completing the Presage mission. The mission is long gone, and Xur sells it along with the Hawkmoon every week.

This weapon's efficiency in PvP modes also depends on its rolls. So High Calibre Rounds and Moving Target are the two rolls players might want to look out for when purchasing this weapon from Xur.

4) Ace of Spades

The Ace of Spades is the second Exotic Hand Cannon to make it to this list. This gun was previously wielded by Cayde-6, the former Hunter Vanguard. What makes this weapon interesting are its intrinsic perk, Memento Mori, and an additional perk known as Firefly.

With the Memento Mori perk, whenever one reloads after a kill, they fill their magazine with high-damage rounds. Meanwhile, whenever a player gets a precision kill, the Firefly perk causes the target to explode and deal solar damage to enemies close by.

Although its presence in the Crucible has decreased considerably, the Ace of Spades continues to have a fanbase and can overcome most hand cannons in Destiny 2.

5) Vigilance Wing

This is a rather unique Exotic pulse rifle. While most weapons from this family fire a three-round burst, the Vigilance Wing fires a five-round burst. Although each bullet doesn't deal that much damage, all five rounds together can easily send an enemy running for cover. Moreover, two bursts are enough to kill an enemy as well.

The intrinsic perk of this weapon triggers whenever an ally is killed nearby. It grants the wielder increased weapon handling and recovery. Not only that, if the player is the last standing member of the fireteam, they get bonus recovery and improved weapon performance. While it's a strange weapon, it does have a low TTK due to its five-round burst.

