"This is a good change": Players elated after Bungie introduces a new PvP modifier in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Destiny 2 will soon receive a major overhaul in Lightfall, and these changes will start in the Season of Defiance itself. As announced in their latest blog post, the competitive PvP mode and Trials of Osiris will receive a brand new modifier.

Modifiers are commonly seen in PvE modes. Seeing such activity modifiers in Destiny 2 PvP is rather rare, but the one that's being introduced is fairly interesting. Given that the PvP mode has been a pain point for both the developers and players in recent times, it's good to see such changes being introduced.

Destiny 2 community expresses happiness after Bungie plans on introducing 'Notswap' modifier in Season of Defiance

For now, the Notswap modifier will be present in the Competitive Division and the Trials of Osiris. With this modifier active, whenever players swap out one Exotic armor piece with another, they will lose all of their ability energy. This is quite similar to what happens when changing a subclass. Now, it's also believed that this energy loss will apply to Supers as well.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



- In activities with Notswap, if you change your Exotic armor during the match, all of your ability energy is removed, just like if you swapped your subclass. NEW: Notswap modifier in Trials of Osiris/Competitive Division coming in S20 | #Destiny2 - In activities with Notswap, if you change your Exotic armor during the match, all of your ability energy is removed, just like if you swapped your subclass. NEW: Notswap modifier in Trials of Osiris/Competitive Division coming in S20 | #Destiny2 - In activities with Notswap, if you change your Exotic armor during the match, all of your ability energy is removed, just like if you swapped your subclass.

While the majority of the community has appreciated the addition of this modifier, some have mentioned that this move would render certain Exotics completely useless in Destiny 2's Season of Defiance. The only reason why players used to hotswap to certain Exotics would be because they buffed a Super, but they had a weak neutral game. Players took to Reddit as well to express how they felt about this upcoming change.

DominicXD @JustDominicXD @DestinyBulletn good change but some exotics are absolute useless now @DestinyBulletn good change but some exotics are absolute useless now

Although everyone's happy with this new modifier, some players have been wondering why Bungie didn't lock equipment for the aforementioned modes. Interestingly, equipment locking isn't a new concept in the game. Whenever players enter a Grandmaster Nightfall or even a Legend Lost Sector, their entire loadout is locked.

Stygian @StygianJax @DestinyBulletn Why not just make it so you cant swap armor? Weapons is whatever, but why not just lock armor? @DestinyBulletn Why not just make it so you cant swap armor? Weapons is whatever, but why not just lock armor?

It's currently unclear why Bungie isn't introducing an equipment lock feature for the said modes, but there definitely has to be some reasoning behind it. Most importantly, the community is happy that roaming Supers won't be a problem in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance anymore.

When it comes to PvP matches, Supers can be downright lethal. In fact, some Supers like the Hunters' Arc Staff can block all incoming damage, and in most cases, one-shot enemy Guardians as well. Now, swapping to an Exotic that increases the duration of this Super can often leave the lobby in shambles, turning the tide of the match because of a single player.

This isn't very common as not everyone gets a shot to pop a Super in every match. Once implemented in Season of Defiance, players will have to either choose an Exotic with a strong neutral game, or opt for an Exotic that buffs their Super with the hopes that they get to use it in that very match.

These changes will go live along with Destiny 2 Lightfall on February 28, 2023. Bungie has been talking about implementing several changes to improve this PvP mode in general. With only a few days remaining in the current season, it'll be interesting to see how the PvP mode feels with all the changes going live together.

