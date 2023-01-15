Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar in Season of the Seraph (2023) 

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall in Season 19 is just a few days away from hitting the official servers. Players worldwide have been waiting for this day in particular, as Bungie has made some changes to the endgame content. Starting January 17, players with a minimum power level of 1595 can enter the activity.

The following article showcases the weapons available this season across all six Nightfall Strikes. Typically, the Adept variant of all the weapons will only be added within the Grandmaster activity, leading players to farm each Strike for their desired gear piece.

All Grandmaster Nightfall Strike and weapons available in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

As mentioned earlier, players will see a slight drop in power requirements in Grandmaster Nightfall from January 17. Instead of 1605, the required power level has been brought down to 1595, so newer players can get hold of the Adept weapon before Lightfall arrives in February.

Here is the list of all Destiny 2 Nightfall Strikes in this season's Grandmaster pool, alongside all the weapons that will be available with the missions:

The Insight Terminus: Mindbender's Ambition Solar Shotgun. (January 17)

The Scarlet Keep: Horror's Least Arc Pulse Rifle. (January 24)

Birthplace of the Vile: Hung Jury SR4 Kinetic Scout Rifle. (January 31)

The Corrupted: Militia's Birthright Void Breech Grenade Launcher. (February 7)

The Glassway: DFA Kinetic Hand Cannon. (February 14)

Warden of Nothing: Wendigo GL3 Arc Heavy Grenade Launcher. (February 21).

Players who haven't got hold of the Conqueror seal tied to the activity can do so by following the objectives and completing all six Strikes. However, those with the seal can choose to run all six Strikes on the same day to gild their seal. This can be done if either all members of the fireteam have the Conqueror seal, or only the leader has it.

Conqueror seal (Image via Destiny 2)

While all Grandmaster Strikes can be accessed simultaneously, the weapons available each week will only be one. For example, Destiny 2 players having access to all six Strikes will get Mindbender's Ambition in week 1, due to the assigned Strike for that week will be The Insight Terminus.

It should also be noted that Bungie has brought down the overall combatant power alongside the requirement, since enemies will be 1620 instead of 1630. To reach the required power level of 1595, players will need to either have a 1590 pinnacle cap alongside a 5 power bonus, or below the pinnacle cap with a power bonus that caps the player to 1595.

