Bungie confirms major Exotic and Airborne changes with Destiny 2 Lightfall and Year 6

Destiny 2 Lightfall will be released next year on February 28 alongside massive overhauls and additions to the sandbox. However, aside from all the known items announced by Bungie, a recent interview confirmed some huge topics in the game.

Much to the community's expectations, most of them are related to Exotics, AE (Airborne Effectiveness), and the thought process that went behind new perks.

In a recent interview with Firing Range, Weapon Designers Mercules and Chris Proctor weighed down on the future of Destiny 2 regarding weapon changes. To summarize, both of them confirm the rework and addition of catalysts on multiple Exotic weapons.

Additionally, the current AE system in the game has also been discussed, promising major changes in the future.

Exotic reworks, Airborne changes, and more in the future of Destiny 2 as Bungie confirms in the latest interview

Starting with one of the major topics, Airborne Effectiveness will undergo a significant change in the early stages of Lightfall. The primary thought process behind the changes was to reduce the number of deaths suffered by players in the air. While Bungie did achieve this goal, it has taken the fun out of the game for a lot of players.

Benj @Benjjjyy Not to be too blunt, but the removal of airborne effectiveness from Destiny 2 would immediately and drastically improve the overall state of the game.

It's THAT significant.



Hence, starting Lightfall, the company will be pulling back most of these. Primary weapons will no longer have an AE penalty, allowing players to land consistent precision shots while floating or jumping. Depending on the playtests, these changes can be implemented in the middle of Season 19 as well.

Sunshot Hand Cannon currently with old perks (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of Exotics, Chris Proctor mentioned a list of Exotics that will be made to synergize with the 3.0 subclasses. The list includes:

Queenbreaker Arc Linear Fusion Rifle.

Ruinous Effigy Void Trace Rifle.

One Thousand Voices Solar Fusion Rifle.

Sunshot Solar Hand Cannon.

Prometheus Lens Solar Trace Rifle.

Leviathan's Breath Void Bow.

Polaris Lance Solar Scout Rifle.

Two-Tailed Fox Void Rocket Launcher.

There are a few others, but Proctor decided not to disclose them ahead of the implementation. Players should also note that there are a few planned catalysts in the upcoming expansion as well, which will be added across all four seasons of Year 6.

Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle with random perks in-game (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of Legendaries, Trials, Nightfall, and Dungeon weapons will remain uncraftable. However, Adept weapons will start having enhanced perks on them, which will be implemented in every game mode in Destiny 2. Lastly, players can expect Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale to become craftable in year 6.

