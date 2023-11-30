A new Destiny 2 season means the weekly challenges for EXP and other materials have been refreshed. Players looking to level their artifacts and power bonuses are recommended to complete these challenges in Season of the Wish. The newest entry follows the Queen of the Reef, Dreaming City, and the Ahamkara, all pursuing one last wish. The players, however, are simply seeking EXP and loot.

This article lists the weekly challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Note that there will be only 10 weeks' worth of challenges for everyone. Each week will provide new objectives based on new story quests and activities. Additionally, currencies from previous seasons can be obtained from the "Past Challenges" tab.

The seasonal upgrades for Season 23 can be found in the "Seasonal Bonuses" tab.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish seasonal challenges for Week 1

HELM (Image via Bungie)

The following list includes every objective for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Week 1 challenges:

Wishseeker I: Complete Week 1 step of the "Wishing All the Best" seasonal questline.

Complete Week 1 step of the "Wishing All the Best" seasonal questline. The City a Wish Built: Complete Dreaming City Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Patrols. Blind Well completions will grant bonus progression toward completion.

Complete Dreaming City Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Patrols. Blind Well completions will grant bonus progression toward completion. Dragon's Defender I: Defeat combatants with Solar weapons. Gain additional progress with Solar Rocket Launcher final blows.

Defeat combatants with Solar weapons. Gain additional progress with Solar Rocket Launcher final blows. Silver Blade: Acquire the Swords and Signs triumph by scoring kills Swords and Solar melee abilities.

Acquire the Swords and Signs triumph by scoring kills Swords and Solar melee abilities. EDZ activities: In the EDZ, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events.

In the EDZ, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events. Focused Intention: Score kills with weapons with Primary ammunition within Ritual activities. Bow, Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, and Auto Rifle final blows will grant bonus progression.

Rewards include Bright Dust from the final two challenges, alongside a burst of Challenger XP from all of them.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish seasonal challenges for Week 2

The Coil (Image via Bungie)

The following list includes every objective for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Week 2 challenges:

Wishseeker II: Complete Week 2 of the "Wishing All the Best" seasonal questline.

Complete Week 2 of the "Wishing All the Best" seasonal questline. Inner Fires: Get Solar, Void, or Strand final blows. Bonus progression can be earned for scorch, volatile, and suspended final blows.

Get Solar, Void, or Strand final blows. Bonus progression can be earned for scorch, volatile, and suspended final blows. Foes of the Dragon, Taken: Defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Bonus progression can be earned within The Coil and Riven's Lair activities. An additional objective requires completing Pathways in The Coil.

Defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Bonus progression can be earned within The Coil and Riven's Lair activities. An additional objective requires completing Pathways in The Coil. Dragon's Defender II: Defeat targets with Shotguns and Bows. Gain additional progress from Guardian's final blows and kills inside seasonal activities.

Defeat targets with Shotguns and Bows. Gain additional progress from Guardian's final blows and kills inside seasonal activities. Absolutely Stunning: Stun Champions 50 times.

Stun Champions 50 times. The Sun's Fire: Defeat Guardians with Solar damage in the Crucible.

Defeat Guardians with Solar damage in the Crucible. Precision Calibration: Calibrate marksman weapon by landing precision shots. Weapon types should include Scout Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating Guardians in PvP.

Rewards include Bright Dust from the last three challenges, alongside Challenger XP+ from every challenge.