"Completely GOATED for sure": Destiny 2 community reacts positively to the new Exotic mission 

Amidst numerous negative feedback over the last few months, it seems that things are finally changing for the better in the Destiny 2 community. Bungie's newest weapon, Revision Zero, has been getting some positive reviews from everyone alongside the mission it came with.

A recent post on Reddit shows appreciation for the entire tileset of Operation Seraph Shield, saying the whole mission feels very close to the core theme of Destiny 2. From mystery, golden-age tech, sci-fi, space, and puzzles, players are hoping that Bungie continues this run even at later dates.

Destiny 2 Exotic Mission, Operation Seraph Shield, has been received positively by the community

Operation Seraph Shield is the newest mission in Destiny 2, which can be done to obtain the Revision Zero Pulse Rifle and its weekly catalyst. Since the trailer did tease reused assets from Deep Stone Crypt, the company has faced negative reviews for using assets from before. However, it didn't take much for everyone to have a change of heart after release.

The post in question stated the following:

I don't care if Bungie re-uses assets if we get more missions like Operation Seraph Shield.

I hope Bungie can do something similar to this mission since they have tons and tons of cool assets, some of which have been lying around unused for a while.

It’s safe to say that almost everyone in the community agreed with the original post. While some players genuinely love the view of the earth and travelers from outer space, others realize that the assets used for this mission are not completely ripped off from Deep Stone Crypt.

Scene from the orbital platform (Image via Destiny 2)

Players have also encountered a small easter egg in the form of Master Chief ragdoll, which comes moments after falling into space from the orbital station. Moments like these mixed in with the nostalgic mechanics of Deep Stone Crypt and one of the most customizable weapons have truly made Operation Seraph Shield a remarkable experience.

The quest appears after completing the Week 3 story mission, More than a Weapon. Aside from acquiring Exotic, players can also take part in a small hunting quest for security drones scattered across multiple locations. Hunting all drones leads to unlocking a special weapon, eventually leading to a mechanical dog.

Hence, with all the Exotic rewards, guaranteed red-bordered weapons, a mechanical pet, and incredible space scenery, players who haven't completed the quest are missing out on Bungie's best work since Season of the Splicer.

