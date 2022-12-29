Bungie disables API as Revision Zero kicks players out of Destiny 2 

The Revision Zero weapon has been making the news due to being Destiny 2's most customizable Exotic to date. However, the weapon has recently been making names for all the wrong reasons. Bungie addressed one of them by saying that players have been receiving error codes since the weapon's release.

The codes include Centipede, Weasel, Pineapple, and many more. Most of these are server-sided errors, and Weasel is on the player's side. However, it seems that these codes have been encountered by everyone quite often recently, leading Bungie to disable their API once again.

New Destiny 2 Exotic leads Bungie to disable API services

Destiny 2 API services are the primary places where players can take control of their load-outs, weapons, armor pieces, and everything else. However, recent errors have forced Bungie to shut down these services, including DIM (Destiny Item Manager), the official website, the companion app, and much more.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp As the team continues to investigate issues causing numerous error codes, the Destiny API will remain offline. We are currently targeting a fix for early next week, but will provide additional updates when possible. As the team continues to investigate issues causing numerous error codes, the Destiny API will remain offline. We are currently targeting a fix for early next week, but will provide additional updates when possible.

On December 29, the company addressed its recent issue with Destiny 2 API with a Tweet, where they stated the following:

Hence, the community will not be able to access any features until the upcoming weekly reset on January 3, 2023. Community manager dmg04 weighed in with a series of tweets, saying how the company came across three different options to choose from.

He stated that Revision Zero might have been the source of all the error codes.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 This could also result in the final moments before an error not being recorded leading to reports of a triumph not being honored or a drop being lost.



In the last couple days, the team has gotten closer to identifying the root issue, but we were faced with a few options.



Hence, the options that were left included:

Disabling the Exotic which did not guarantee a fix.

Disable API and make the weapon and loadout management more troublesome for players.

Leave the error as it is and come up with a permanent fix as the community gets waves of error codes.

Bungie's support account confirmed that the company went ahead with the second option, as they thought it to be the best out of all three. Plenty of questions did arise from the community regarding the company's playtesting, where things tend to get out of control with a certain level of traffic.

dmg04 @A_dmg04



Team is looking to provide additional details as they can, so please stay tuned to



While nothing concrete is known regarding the root cause of the problem, disabling the API has led to many assumptions. While players might be crashing from Destiny 2 servers due to other players equipping Revision Zero, the issue might be something completely different.

The only option for players during this time is to switch gears from one character to the other via the Vault at the Tower.

