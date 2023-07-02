Destiny 2 leaks hint at several changes coming in Season 22 and beyond

Players and fans of Destiny 2 are no strangers to numerous leaks surfacing on the internet. While some of these are true, others are entirely a hoax. Leaks have always been a topic of debate amongst players of any live service title. In the past, Destiny 2 players have witnessed rumors that revolve around a particular season and its additions.

However, this time, some of the leaks talk about the game's future after The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 leaks hint at a major overhaul of the game

cock @MuItimach



take this with SO much caution but i honestly believe this is real. The way it’s written and the concepts made up in this seem to genuinely make sense and would explain a lot of things about why the game is how it is currently.



The leaks in question can be found on a Pastebin file that has been doing rounds on the internet. It's currently unclear if there's any truth to these leaks. So readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

With that said, these leaks suggest a major character will be revived in the next season. Furthermore, they suggest that developers will include the reprised raid as a part of the ongoing storyline in Destiny 2.

Although including a raid in the ongoing storyline has been something Bungie has reserved for a new expansion, doing the same for a reprised raid is unprecedented. There will also be another major death in Lightfall in the final season, probably during the live event.

The leaks further suggest that The Final Shape will be the last expansion in the series for now. Following its conclusion in 2025, Bungie will focus on introducing some of the content from Destiny 1 into 2, allowing the story to take a different direction altogether.

With Bungie having an upcoming PvP shooter known as Marathon, releasing in 2025, it will be interesting to see how everything will pan out for their iconic looter shooter.

