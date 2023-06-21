Destiny 2 leaks hint at the returning Raid in Season 22

The Destiny 2 community has been debating which Raid Bungie can bring back for Season 22. Since the launch of King's Fall, players have wondered if the upcoming Raid will be either of the two remaining activities from Destiny 1. The options are Crota's End or the Wrath of the Machine. With the recent leaks, reputed data miners seem to confirm the returning Raid to be Crota's End.

There were also rumors of Scourge of the Past returning with new rewards and Exotics, all of which have been scrapped. The information comes from Liz, known for some concrete seasonal leaks in the past.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Crota's End leaked as a possible upcoming Raid in Destiny 2 Season 22

Players have very little information on Destiny 2 Season 22, as Bungie only revealed the first two seasons of Lightfall before the expansion's launch. However, with the leak of Crota's End, it can loosely be assumed that the next season will be based on Hive.

Readers should note that returning Raid does not necessarily tie in with the seasonal story.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Liz from D2Leaks says the returning raid is most likely Crota. Liz from D2Leaks says the returning raid is most likely Crota. https://t.co/7QTvFbadGr

Nevertheless, the community has already expressed their disappointment regarding the return of Crota's End as well, claiming it to be shorter than other endgame activities. Regarding the leak, Liz stated the following on their discord server:

Heard from some people that Crota is the returning Raid. Since it's a raid leak I don't want to 100% confirm it, as I could always be wrong.

While the leak isn't confirmed by any means, Crota's End seems to have more chances of returning than any other Raids next season. This also falls along the same lines as one specific leak from the same data miner, who hinted at Immaru's (Savathun's Ghost) return next season.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Immaru returns in S22 & Bungie plans to continue testing Rougelite systems.



- Liz Immaru returns in S22 & Bungie plans to continue testing Rougelite systems.- Liz https://t.co/WbPZFPtOGI

Hence, Crota's End does make more sense compared to the SIVA-themed Wrath of the Machine.

Destiny Leaks @D2Leaks Liz on the D2Leaks discord says the returning raid isn’t Scourge of The Past or Wrath Liz on the D2Leaks discord says the returning raid isn’t Scourge of The Past or Wrath https://t.co/JZKea0jeNA

In case any of the Destiny 1 fails to make it to the current roster, Destiny 2 Legacy Raids such as Crown of Sorrow might return as well, considering how it was one of the first Hive Raids in the game.

