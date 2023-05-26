Destiny 2 Season of the Deep calendar: Grandmaster, Solstice, Iron Banner, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is all set to run for the next three months alongside many new activities. From a new set of Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes and the Solstice annual event, players will have a lot on their plate until Season 22 arrives on August 22. It should be noted that Season 21 also has the Trials of Osiris and the Ghosts in the Deep Dungeon scheduled for May 26.

With the pinnacle cap staying the same, Bungie is organizing the Trials and Grandmaster ahead of schedule. The following article will list every upcoming Season of the Deep content for the next three months.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep roadmap from May 23 to August 22

1) Iron Banner (May 30)

The first Iron Banner is closer than any other activities this season. Players can expect the PvP event to arrive with the next weekly reset on May 30, alongside new weapons and armor pieces. A brand-new Strand Fusion Rifle will likely appear in the loot pool alongside Swarm of the Haven Void Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Destiny 2 Fortress in Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

Similar to any standard Iron Banner, the PvP event will stay active for a week each month. Additionally, everyone can expect Saladin to appear three times in Season of the Deep, giving players a chance to acquire the "Iron Lord" seal alongside exclusive weapons.

Based on previous runtimes of the event, players can expect Iron Banner to arrive again on Weeks 6 and 9 in Season of the Deep.

2) Grandmaster Nightfall (June 13)

As mentioned, Bungie has scheduled Grandmaster Nightfall ahead of its usual release, as everyone will be able to access the high-tier PvE activity starting Week 3 on June 13. The following Strikes will be released in order until the end of the season:

The Devil's Lair.

The Corrupted.

The Disgraced.

The Lightblade.

Fallen SABER.

PsiOps Battlegrounds: Moon.

Since Grandmaster will arrive with the week 3 reset, The Disgraced will be the first Strike in Season 21 to get the Grandmaster difficulty. The weapons tied to each mission remain unknown.

Grandmaster Nightfall node (Image via Destiny 2)

However, weapons such as Braytech Osprey and Loaded Question have been added to the loot pool, so everyone can expect them to drop with their Adept variant. The recommended power requirement to enter a Grandmaster Nightfall mission will be 1815, while the enemies will be 1840 power.

All Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Image via Bungie)

Typically, those with the Conqueror seal can launch any of the six Strikes mentioned above. On the other hand, players that are looking to unlock the Conqueror seal for the first time will need to wait until Bungie brings in all six Strikes individually as the season progresses.

3) Solstice (July 18)

The second annual event in Destiny 2, Solstice, will be arriving on July 18. Deemed as one of the biggest events in the game, Solstice requires everyone to participate in a separate region and complete objectives for currencies, armor pieces, and weapons.

This year's Solstice will likely bring a Rocket Launcher as an exclusive weapon alongside the abovementioned perk.

