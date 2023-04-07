Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 Season of the Deep loot pool (2023)

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has a little over a month before it hits the official servers on May 23, 2023. With the current seasonal episode wrapping up with week 5, players are interested to see what Bungie has in store for everyone.

The most recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie) announced the upcoming loot pool in Season 21. With a mixture of weapons sunsetted from previous expansions, alongside new ones being added to the mix, Season of the Deep will provide a wide variety of gears across all game modes.

Similar to previous seasons, activities such as Iron Banner, Nightfall Strikes, and Trials of Osiris will have two weapons removed from their pools, with new ones replacing them.

This article lists all the weapons that will be removed in Season of the Deep and the ones that will replace them across all three activities.

Randy's Throwing Knife, The Messenger, and more weapons to appear in the Destiny 2 Season 21 loot pool

1) Nightfall and Vanguard pool

With Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes getting pushed to week 4 in Season of the Deep, players will be able to run the highest difficulty for Adept weapons. Thankfully, there are a couple of new weapons in store for everyone, as Bungie has decided to bring back the Void Rocket Launcher from Warmind DLC alongside the Arc Fusion Rifle from Year 2.

Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Hence, players will not be able to obtain Mindbender's Ambition and The Militia's Birthright starting in Season 21. The final dates to acquire both these weapons this season will be April 18 and May 2, respectively.

As mentioned earlier, the two weapons replacing them are being re-issued from DCV (Destiny Content Vault), including the Braytech Osprey and Loaded Question.

Loaded Question Fusion Rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Positive Outlook Void Auto Rifle will be added to the Vanguard loot pool. It is also a re-issued weapon from the Curse of Osiris DLC.

2) Iron Banner

The Iron Banner game mode will have two weapons vaulted from its loot pool, including the Hero's Burden Void Submachine Gun and The Wizened Rebuke Arc Fusion Rifle. A brand new Strand Fusion Rifle and Swarm of the Raven Void Heavy Grenade Launcher will be replacing them in Season of the Deep.

Swarm of the Raven Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Players are recommended to get the Void Submachine Gun with Destabilizing Rounds, as the final Iron Banner will go live on week 9.

3) Trials of Osiris and Crucible

Trials of Osiris will go live from week 1 of Season 21, giving players a chance to focus on new weapons from the get-go. However, those leaving the loot pool include Whistler's Whim Kinetic Bow and The Inquisitor Arc Precision Framed Slug Shotgun.

The Messenger Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Replacing them will be an Arc Glaive alongside The Messenger Kinetic Pulse Rifle. Players who already own a copy of the latter will be able to focus as soon as the activity goes live.

ERandy's Throwing Knife Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Bungie will be bringing back Randy's Throwing Knife Scout Rifle from Y3 within the current Crucible loot pool with random perks, alongside an Arc Sniper Rifle in the competitive pool.

Poll : 0 votes