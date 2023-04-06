Destiny 2 Season 21 will host Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfall sooner than usual

The Destiny 2 community was recently met with a blog post from Bungie regarding Season 21. With a lot of changes on the way, the company has decided to offer information regarding the upcoming rewards, loot overhauls, activities — including both high-end PvE and PvE, and more. That said, one of the most important announcements made in the official post concerns the arrival of Grandmaster Nightfall and Trials of Osiris early on in Season of the Deep.

Both these endgame activities will be available to everyone within the first few weeks of the season, as Bungie plans to keep the power level same for all players.

Bungie to put endgame activities early in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is scheduled for release on May 23. Alongside new seasonal content and story, players will be greeted with multiple sandbox changes and new additions to looting.

In a recent blog post, Bungie confirmed that Season of the Deep will not increase the Guardian's power cap. Hence, this has also allowed the company to release endgame content quite early in the season.

Both Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfall ask for higher power levels from players, which can turn advantageous against tougher opponents. With the current pinnacle cap being 1,810, players will need to farm five more levels from the Artifact bonus to become eligible for Grandmaster Nightfall.

Grandmaster Nightfall node (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the maximum power requirement for Trials of Osiris is the pinnacle cap for any season, excluding any Artifact bonus levels. Due to this, Bungie will be presenting the Trials of Osiris from Week 1 of Season of the Deep, starting on May 23. Grandmaster Nightfalls, on the other hand, will begin in Week 4, on June 20.

Bungie wants to keep the changes regarding the Trials of Osiris ongoing. Its statement on this alteration is as follows:

"We’re hoping this can be an ongoing change: if it’s a week where no raid is launching, no Iron Banner is running, and no significant Power climb is introduced, we think we should run Trials of Osiris as early as possible."

Players should also note that the early release of Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall will be weekly, as anyone can enter and farm Adept weapons this way. Gilding the Conqueror seal, however, won't be available until later in Week 7.

Bungie stated the following in their Grandmaster release changes:

"Without the seasonal Power climb, and with the requirement level changes we added during Season 19, we believe we can successfully launch Grandmasters earlier."

Going by the current requirements, the power requirement next season should also be 1,840, with players getting capped at 25 power at 1815.

