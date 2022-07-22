When will Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris go live? 

Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris starts every Friday and goes on until Tuesday, ending with the weekly reset. The activity is expected to go live today at around the following times: 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET/6:00 pm BST.

It is the most difficult PvP activity in Destiny 2. In this activity, Fireteams of three Guardians each battle it out for glory. Since it's very competitive, the rewards are equally impressive.

Since the final Iron Banner for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted has concluded, every weekend from here onwards will see the return of the Trials of Osiris. Guardians can finally battle it out to make it to the Lighthouse after every flawless run in the game.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris' rewards and more

There are a few things that everyone needs to keep in mind while queuing up for this activity. It's best if Guardians queue up together rather than flying solo.

The reasoning behind this is very simple. Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is a very competitive PvP activity, and it requires effective communication. It's very difficult to communicate effectively while playing with random strangers.

Trials of Osiris' Passages

Since this activity is very competitive, it comes with certain Passages that grant a few interesting perks to make it much more interesting for the participants. There are four different passages in total, each with a unique offering. They are as follows:

Passage of Ferocity - The third match win grants a bonus win on the counter.

10000 Glimmer and 15 Legendary Shards Passage of Mercy - The first loss of the round does not count.

10000 Glimmer and 15 Legendary Shards Passage of Wealth - For every 3rd, 5th and 7th match win on one single run, Guardians get additional Trials rank points.

10000 Glimmer and 15 Legendary Shards Passage of Confidence - Guardians get a bonus reward from the Flawless chest after every Flawless run.

Guardians can only hold one Passage at any given point of time. For those who are new to this activity, the Passage of Mercy is the best one to go after. And for those who love the rush that the Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 has to offer, the Passage of Confidence is the best bet.

Trials of Osiris' maps and rewards

It's unclear which map will be seen during this activity. The rewards are unclear as well. This is because maps and rewards are continuously rotated for this activity. So, there's no way to guess which map will be available until the activity goes live.

The same can be said for the weapons in rotation. That said, the last time Trials of Osiris was live in the Season of the Haunted, the map Javelin-4 was in rotation. So there's a high chance that Guardians won't be battling it out on it this week.

