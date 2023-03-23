Destiny 2 Season of the Deep leaks hint at a complete power overhaul and weapon reprises

Destiny 2 has a lot in store for the Lightfall expansion, as Season of the Deep is set to release on May 23, 2023. While not much is officially known regarding the season apart from its name, leaks from reputed data miners have revealed some notable info. However, since these are still in the early stages, players should take everything with a grain of salt.

The latest batch of leaks comes from the Twitter account BungieLeaks. The post was made on March 19, showcasing the upcoming reprised weapons, seasonal weapons, Exotic changes, emblem rewards, and what seems to be a massive overhaul to the power level system.

Freezing Dart has stated most of the leaks in the Destiny News Network Discord, and the tweet from BungieLeaks currently sits with well over half a million views.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Power overhaul, Spare Rations re-issue, Exotic changes, and more leaks for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

While Bungie is trying to patch the current expansion up with seasonal stories and Hotfix updates every week, the community has their sights set even further. Season of the Deep is the title of Destiny 2's next entry, and it's approximately two months away from being released.

Some of the key points that have gotten the community all riled up include the removal of gear scores, the reprisal of a lot of sunset weapons, and the use of gears without infusing them. The last point, however, got everyone wondering if sunset weapons such as Mountaintop and The Recluse will become viable.

Regarding power accumulation, it seems that Season of the Deep will introduce a system where players can only acquire power via challenges and other sources of EXP. Additionally, players can ignore the power level for most activities, alongside another scenario, allowing a single fireteam to share the level based on everyone's power.

In terms of returning Destiny 2 weapons, the following gears have been listed:

Bug Out Bag Submachine Gun.

Last man Standing Shotgun.

Spare Rations Hand Cannon.

Sole Survivor Sniper Rifle.

Just in Case Sword.

Outlast Pulse Rifle.

Randy's Throwing Knife Scout Rifle.

Loaded Question Fusion Rifle.

Another notable leak comes from several reworks of Exotic armor pieces and weapons, uploaded through four different images. The original thread can be found via the tweet below.

The responses from the Destiny 2 community have been rather positive, with the majority being optimistic after seeing the viability of the sunset weapons return. Players should note that these are all leaks made almost two months before the official Destiny 2 Season 21 launch.

