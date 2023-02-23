Destiny 2 leak claims possible return of an open world in Season of the Deep 

Destiny 2 Lightfall and the following season have already been officially announced by Bungie. Both Season 20 and 21 have been revealed to be Defiance and Deep, with the community getting a taste of the official cover art for the former. However, nothing official is known regarding Season 21 yet.

This was the case until a reputed leaker from the community claimed that Season of the Deep would most likely contain a patrol area from Y1. The location in question is Titan, the home for the Hive manifestation, alongside the "Savathun's Song" Strike.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked information that is subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Titan's possible return to Destiny 2 with the arrival of Season of the Deep in Lightfall

As mentioned earlier, Titan was a patrol area from Destiny 2 Y1 to Y4, until it was vaulted with the Beyond Light expansion, similar to the majority of the content in the game. It was home to the "Savathun's Song" Strike, which now serves perfectly as a prequel to the ongoing story of The Witch Queen.

The recent leak comes from one of the most reputed dataminers in the community, who is known as Liz. Both their social network accounts on Twitter and Discord are known for providing information that has turned out to be true in most cases. Liz stated the following regarding the leak in the upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season 21:

"Alright whatever, i'm not 100% sure on the legitimacy. This is one of those grain of salt leaks, until proven otherwise. Nothing huge though. Apparently S21 (The Deep) will feature Titan, not sure if it's a patrol or not, but most likely. The giant sea monster will be there too, but that's all I was told. We'll see if this ends up being true or not soon. I'll have some other stuff eventually."

Typically, all the information is recommended to be taken with a grain of salt, similar to leaks that have been stated before. However, in most cases, things have turned out to be true. Destiny 2 Leaks and Liz originally had a Pastebin version that had everything related to the Lightfall story and the upcoming Raid on March 10.

However, everything was taken down by Bungie shortly after, leading many to believe the legitimacy of the information in Pastebin. While this particular leak is nothing concrete, the return of Titan does make sense, seeing how the word "deep" in Season 21 ties in strongly with the Hive and the Worm Gods.

