Destiny 2 Beyond Light will appear in the February line-up of PS Plus, alongside titles such as OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Evil Dead: The Game. New players who are still trying to enter the world of Light and Darkness can purchase the subscription and obtain the Year 4 expansion.

Since Bungie charges for all DLCs from Years 2 to 5, getting one's hands on every piece of content since the beginning of the game can be a costly affair, especially for newer players. This is exactly why making Beyond Light free for all players with a PS Plus subscription is a major step towards making the game more accessible to the community.

The following article lists all the necessary information about the free Year 4 expansion that's provided with a PS Plus subscription and how to obtain it.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light to appear in the PlayStation Plus 2023 line-up

Despite the current Destiny 2 storyline being tied to The Witch Queen expansion, the Year 4 DLC has introduced some of the most viable content. One such core aspect comes in the form of a subclass called Stasis.

Here's everything that players will gain access to after getting the Beyond Light DLC from their PlayStation Plus subscription:

Stasis subclass.

Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

Weapons from the Raid.

Lament Exotic Sword.

Campaign.

Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle.

Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle.

Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon.

Europa

Players looking to get this expansion should note that every piece of content mentioned above is viable with the current sandbox. Stasis is one of the most powerful subclasses required for controlling adds (additional enemies) in high-tier content.

Revenant Stasis subclass for Hunters

Weapons from the Deep Stone Crypt Raid have recently been made craftable as well, allowing players to make the most powerful version of every weapon available in the loot pool. Additionally, Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon are considered to be two of the most powerful primary Exotics for PvP.

Dead Man's Tale

Even though the current Destiny 2 expansion is already two years ahead of Beyond Light from November 2020, most of the content ties in effortlessly with the current sandbox. This will make the purchase for newer players all the more worthwhile. Since this is subscription-based content, the additional features will disappear once the subscription ends.

Renowned Twitter account, @billbil_kun, leaked the line-up for the upcoming PlayStation Plus in February 2023, further stating that the one-month period will begin from February 7 and continue until March 8. Anyone looking to further benefit from Beyond Light's content can do so by extending their subscription.

How to get the Stasis subclass and other valuable gears from Beyond Light expansion?

To obtain the entirety of the Stasis subclass, Guardians must complete the Beyond Light campaign and defeat Eramis. However, to further customize the subclass properly, additional quests from Exo Stranger who's located in Europa will provide Fragments.

Fragments from Exo Stranger

The Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon can be obtained from Xur every weekend, as their respective catalysts drop from playlist activities such as Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. A complete guide on completing the Cloudstrike quest can be found here, while a guide on acquiring the Lament Exotic Sword can be found here.

