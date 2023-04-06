Destiny 2 Season of the Deep leaks: Dungeon weapons, QoL changes, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is slowly becoming the most-awaited season of all time due to a few leaks that have recently surfaced online. With the poor reception of Lightfall and the current seasonal story, it seems the community only cares for things to come.

With over a month remaining until Season 21's launch, there are some things that players should know. Most of the leaks and data mines mentioned in this article are from Freezing Dart and Bungie Leaks' Twitter channels, which are known for being reputable sources.

Disclaimer: Leaks mentioned in this article are subject to change. Readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 Season 21 leaks hint at additional changes regarding QoL, weapons, power system, and more

1) QoL changes (quality of life)

QoL has always been one of the hot topics among the Destiny 2 community. The upcoming season (and beyond) will give players even more things to talk about.

The following leaks seem to be tied to Season of the Deep and numerous Exotic armor pieces:

Young Ahamkara Grasps will auto-reload any weapon with a melee-powered kill as long as the weapon itself is matching the archetype's element.

Oathkeeper will deal bonus damage based on the duration of holding a bow charge.

Stomp EE5 will activate at full dodge energy only, alongside getting rid of the AE penalty.

Radiant Dance Machines' multiple dodge perks will extend with kills.

Raiju's Harness will blind targets upon super deactivation, further granting bonus damage to Arc weapons.

Other changes lined up for Season 22 also seem to have leaked. They are listed below:

Raid/Dungeon rotators will have a separate node.

Shoot to Loot will work on orbs of power (confirmed with yesterday's blog post).

Lobby balancing in Crucible.

Load-out upgrades.

Bungie has confirmed that they are working on 15 Exotics for Season 21, which seems to line up with the aforementioned leaks.

2) Power overhaul

While major leaks on the power overhaul in Destiny 2 have already been talked about in this article, additional reveals showcase more information on how to earn them.

While the complete removal of power might be pushed back for a later release, Bungie will be implementing the system to bring back the challenges posed to Guardians in Destiny 1 and Y1 of Destiny 2.

The latest leaks also state that earning EXP will help players level up, as each tier will cost 250,000 EXP in total.

3) Dungeon weapons

As Destiny 2 Season 21 will bring in a new Dungeon for everyone, it will also become a new pinnacle activity. Some of the leaked weapon types from the upcoming activity are as follows:

Stasis Wave Framed Breech Grenade Launcher.

Solar Rapid Fire Framed Glaive.

Solar Aggressive Framed Submachine Gun.

Stasis Aggressive Framed Rocket Launcher.

These Dungeon-exclusive weapons will also reportedly consist of an Origin Trait called Restoration Ritual. Here's a description of Restoration Ritual based on the leaks:

"Reviving allies or killing enemies with finishers reload this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo."

Additional details on weapon leaks can be found in this Destiny 2 article.

Poll : 0 votes