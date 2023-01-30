Destiny 2 players suggest a selectable checkpoint system for Raid and Dungeon encounters

Raids and Dungeons have always been a prominent part of Destiny 2's endgame content, especially due to the available gear in the loot pool. Most of these farms have been made much easier by Bungie since Dungeon encounters are farmable, and Raid weapons are craftable.

However, one feature hasn't changed since the game's official launch, which is proving to be quite troublesome for the community when it comes to farming for multiple weapons and armor. This system is related to the checkpoint of each encounter, which is set after a certain point inside a Raid or a Dungeon.

A recent post on Destiny 2's subreddit weighed in on this issue, stating that the community sorely needs a checkpoint system where players can select one from any encounter.

Destiny 2's checkpoint system and how Bungie could change it in the upcoming days

The current system of Destiny 2 checkpoints only works if one player in a fireteam has it. This can be any encounter from any Raid, where a player simply needs to be at the start of a particular encounter and then wipe by dying. This will save a checkpoint for that very encounter in a single character.

Vow of the Disciple Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Following this, the checkpoint can then be passed around to many other players. However, at the end of the week, or during the start of a weekly reset, that checkpoint disappears. Naturally, this forces everyone to repeat the same process yet again, with the added inconvenience of finding a particular checkpoint from a complete stranger.

The Reddit post in question here was submitted by user KaptKlak, who stated the following:

"Bungie, after our first clear of a raid or dungeon each week, give us selectable checkpoints for each encounter. Halo 3 and Reach did this with rally points. Please don't make us swap characters and drag party members around for no reason."

The majority of the players in the community seemed to agree with their sentiment, addressing how there's no reason why the game shouldn't have a checkpoint selection system. From farmable encounters in Dungeons to craftable weapons from Raids, players now have all the more reason to hop inside one specific encounter to target-farm a gear.

Presently, the only Raid to have this is Last Wish, where players can use the Wish Well to input a series of symbols and teleport at the start of any encounter. It's also one of the primary ways for players to reach the Shuro Chi checkpoint.

Shuro Chi checkpoint (Image via Destiny 2)

However, until Bungie comes up with a plan regarding in-game checkpoints, players are recommended to use D2checkpoint.com.

Poll : 0 votes